U18s Exit Youth Cup Against Spurs

Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 22:00 Town’s U18s exited the FA Youth Cup following a 5-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium. Jaden Williams gave the Premier League side the lead, before skipper Alfie Devine made it 2-0 at half-time. Blues striker Ashley Boatswain reduced the advantage just before the hour but Spurs sub Jezreel Davies made it 3-1. Town forward Tawanda Chirewa saw a penalty saved in the final scheduled minute, then Khalon Haysman and Davies with his second added the fourth and fifth in stoppage time. Spurs will face West Brom in the fourth round. Town: Ridd, Adbaje, Knock, Bradshaw, Stephenson, Armin (c), Buabo (Osbourne 69), Humphreys, Boatswain (Nwabueze 78), Chirewa, Manly. Unused: Cullum, Cousens, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Moodie.

Photo: Action Images



runningout added 22:11 - Dec 16

Unlucky men. Onwards 0

Upthetown1970 added 22:21 - Dec 16

Last season u18 were a better crop but none have been progressed into the first team scene. Lost our best young talent to the budgies. Hopefully our club can start producing youngsters to play in our first team. 1

brassy added 22:30 - Dec 16

is ashleys name pronounced bosun 0

