U18s Exit Youth Cup Against Spurs
Thursday, 16th Dec 2021 22:00
Town’s U18s exited the FA Youth Cup following a 5-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium.
Jaden Williams gave the Premier League side the lead, before skipper Alfie Devine made it 2-0 at half-time.
Blues striker Ashley Boatswain reduced the advantage just before the hour but Spurs sub Jezreel Davies made it 3-1.
Town forward Tawanda Chirewa saw a penalty saved in the final scheduled minute, then Khalon Haysman and Davies with his second added the fourth and fifth in stoppage time. Spurs will face West Brom in the fourth round.
Town: Ridd, Adbaje, Knock, Bradshaw, Stephenson, Armin (c), Buabo (Osbourne 69), Humphreys, Boatswain (Nwabueze 78), Chirewa, Manly. Unused: Cullum, Cousens, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Moodie.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]