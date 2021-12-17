Three Tough Away Games Ahead - Notes for Sunderland

Friday, 17th Dec 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter Ahead of the first of the three #PackOutPR games, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After their disappointing exit from the FA Cup at the hands of League Two strugglers Barrow, Town turn their attention to a tough League One test at Portman Road. Their opponents Sunderland have picked themselves back up after a poor run of form and will be looking to continue that as they visit Suffolk. This season, Ross Stewart has been imperious in front of goal, Dan Neil has offered tenacity and composure in the middle with Carl Winchester utilising his versatility in the defence. Lee Johnson “I was firmly [Lee] Johnson in during the 'bad run' and I think moral of the story is to not pull the trigger too early. Losing eight out of nine etc is a clear sacking situation for SAFC in League One. But, on this occasion, it just didn't warrant a sacking and too many were pulling the trigger far too early”, “I sometimes feel Johnson doesn't see the obvious that's right in front of him and hasn't noticed that the midfield pairing is one of the main reasons for our upturn in form”, “Just that I think Johnson will probably get the rest of the season now.” Lee Johnson Before Sunderland’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in November, Johnson’s position as manager was under threat due to a poor run of results, but that fortunate victory at the Stadium of Light turned out to be the catalyst for the rejuvenated season. “I genuinely want him to succeed, quite like the bloke. Do have a fear of it crashing in the run in again”, “Johnson's done nothing yet mate. I hope he's turned a corner, but let's not count our chickens with so many games left. It's going to be interesting enough to see how we get on, let alone Ipswich”, “I was Johnson out as it looked like something had gone on and we were playing poorly and also getting thumped three times didn't help. Has turned it round last couple of games so now I'm on the fence.” Johnson’s appointment a year ago split the fanbase and 12 months on it looks to be the same situation. Part of the support believes he is the man that can finally get them out of League One with the other still not convinced he is the man to do it. The State of Play “It’s looking like a season of ‘we may go up’ rather than you are confident we will go up, that is the problem”, “Home form is finally looking good this season, makes a massive difference to promotion chances”, “Today's win means we have won nine out of 11 at home. By comparison last year we only won nine out of 23 for the whole season.” As it stands, Sunderland find themselves in third place in League One with 13 wins, three draws and five defeats to their name, having played a game more than Wigan Athletic who sit above them. “Three tough away games ahead which will be a measure of our improvement”, “It’s a different kettle of fish playing away at Ipswich where we’ll probably have to show more defensive discipline”, “I’m not exactly sure what Johnson has done but I was really pleased to see we seem to have solved the problems we had with teams playing a back three.” The Black Cats go into their trip to Ipswich with the possibility of jumping both Wigan and Rotherham United to the top of the table, but also facing potentially falling down to fifth if the Blues can pick up the victory. The Squad Sunderland currently have a very strong group of midfielders with Daniel Neil, Luke O’Nien, Elliott Embleton, Corey Evans and Alex Pritchard all battling for their positions with others also able to cover adequately. However, on the other hand, their full-back positions have been weakened this season due to injury, with centre midfielder Winchester playing the majority of his games at right-back, with young full-backs Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin both suffering fitness issues. In terms of strengths, Sunderland fans have found a lot to be positive about this season, especially in the recent weeks.



“Come on lads show your mental strength and make it happen”, “We play to our strengths and we'll be right amongst it”, “A much better performance using our strengths, granted against a weak side but good all the same.” However, on the other hand, they have found a few things to be negative about. “We all know [Thorben Hoffmann’s] weakness with the physical side of keeping but that is something that can be improved”, “So who's fault is it that our squad is weak? The board, not the fans. All we want is to get out of League One”, “The rest of his game is weak.” Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle “Good win, hopefully the blip is over and we can push on now”, “Thought we were excellent today and on another day we could have had four or five”, “They had a bit of the play in the first 10 minutes of the second half when we were forced into a change, but other than that and the sloppy goal we gave away, I thought we were the better team by far and the score flattered Plymouth.” “Very good display today played some great stuff”, “If we can play the rest of the season on the front foot, and not panic if we have a spell where the opposition are on top, I think we are in good shape”, “[Elliot] Embleton in the number eight role actually works alright. He squeezes and presses really high but it goes unnoticed.” Johnson’s Sunderland switched their formation over the last few weeks to a 3-4-3 after injuries to some key players. The Black Cats’ victory over Plymouth saw Neil and Nathan Broadhead grab the goals. Sunderland 5-0 Morecambe “Very good win. Type of performance/result that should be happening more often at this level. We go again Saturday”, “Still think we hold the ball too long. I've no doubt LJ and the team are encouraging them to be comfortable with it at their feet but in the final third that extra couple of seconds/touches is doing us no favours”, “We have become so unaccustomed to witnessing the sort of performances and results we saw last night. I’m thinking we are in some ways overachieving.” “Now we are playing teams and actually beating them and seeing not only points but good performances from players who actually are good. We just aren’t used to seeing that”, “We have a Sunderland side showing it can beat teams, score and get points. Does anyone think we are overachieving?”, “Winning breeds winning. It's all about the confidence.” Sunderland’s impressive 5-0 victory at the Stadium of Light against Morecambe saw them use the 3-4-3 formation for the first time this season. Goalkeepers “If he was the finished article he certainly wouldn’t be here. Let’s hope he develops here and improves his game as we go up the leagues with him as our number one”, “[Thorben] Hoffmann has more positives than negatives and is still learning”, “Quality save from Hoffmann.”

German goalkeeper Hoffmann has featured on 16 occasions for the Black Cats this season, but hasn’t been given glowing references from the fanbase for his recent performances. “He's brainless the amount of times he's passed/thrown it to the opposition and it's led to goals”, “For me, [Lee] Burge was looking poor because teams realised that he couldn't deal with crosses”, “Burge is absolutely horrific. Isn't a good shot-stopper, can't pass or command his box.” Relegated to the bench in the last few months, Burge has started six games for the club this season with most of his appearances coming in the cup competitions. Defenders “Don't suppose [Niall] Huggins is anywhere near fit?”, “Maybe a right-back with Huggins out until February”, “Not sure how close Huggins is to being back now, it would be shame for him, but it feels to me like we need to shore up that right-back spot.” Huggins was injured for the first Town fixture and hasn’t been involved since as he recovers from injury. Likely to return in the new year. “[Callum] Doyle was very poor there against Oxford”, “Another player who is looking confident again following a rough patch. Barely noticed him in the last couple of games, just been comfortably getting on with the defensive work”, “Sometimes I wish Doyle and [Lynden] Gooch would just hoof the ball up the park, we'd be top of the league if that had happened.” Sunderland’s most popular defensive partnership is found between Doyle and Tom Flanagan with the former starting on 19n occasions this season. Has grown impressively in his first professional league season. Tom Flanagan “LJ hinted that [Frederick] Alves could be recalled to West Ham due to lack of game-time”, “Maybe we send Alves back and look to find a right-back loan to cover us short-term”, “I personally thought Alves looked decent when we played Wigan away in the cup but it's clear LJ doesn't rate him. So, he might as well go back.” Another player that hasn’t featured since the Ipswich fixture and with the January window quickly approaching, it is looking likely that Alves will be allowed to return to West Ham after struggling to displace some of the options ahead of him. “Playing three-at-the-back has helped too and the return to form of [Bailey] Wright”, “I'm really not keen on Flan [Tom Flanagan] and Wright as a partnership in a two. I think it needs to be one or the other”, “Bailey Wright has played well in a back three where he has protection. The system is working and I wouldn't change it but I'd be worried if went back to a flat back four.” Made his return to the starting XI against Ipswich back in November, and has been an ever present since. With their new 3-4-3 formation, Wright has been improving as one of the wide centre-backs. “Wasn't [Dennis] Cirkin close to a return? Think he'd be better suited playing that wing-back role than diamond if he is back”, “The more squad we have available the better, especially Cirkin”, “Get Cirkin back we will look so much better, shame he got injured as he was really starting to play a bit.” Like Huggins, Cirkin is also on the sideline for the next few weeks, picking up the knock before the Ipswich game. Has recently returned to training, but will not be in line to feature on Saturday. Full-Back “Winchester has been excellent in both roles this season”, “Note that with Winchester getting taken out of midfield at half-time we lost the second half 1-0”, “Just keep Winchester in midfield and bring a defender in.” Naturally a centre midfielder, Winchester has been playing regularly as the right-back this season before their recent switch in formation. Due to Huggins’s injury, Winchester dropped into the defensive spot and performed admirably. “I just thought your view of dropping Winchester was harsh, given the consistently good level of his performances this season to date”, “I’d rather Winchester in midfield but not sure Johnson rates any of the younger players to play right-back”, “Winchester has been our best player this year and is commanding the midfield in the last few games when he has played there.” However, since the switch in style, he has been given licence to play back in his favoured position and it has coincided with the recent upturn in form. Centre-Back “Flanagan needs to get on the weights and bulk up a bit seriously. Absolutely bullied for their goal and ended up in the back of the net”, “Losing Winchester and Flanagan for some meaningless friendly would be harsh”, “I still think Wright is better than Flanagan. It could just be that the current formation is allowing a kind of fluid back three though.” Starting the most games of any centre-back in the club, Flanagan has formed a strong partnership with Doyle and Wright in the last few weeks. Originally the right centre-back in a four-at-the-back, he now finds himself in the middle of the back three. “Flanagan has played left-back before that’s my main complaint with him, over-complicated moments in games”, “That was lovely from Flanagan”, “I thought Flanagan had another good game as well.” The Northern Irish international had missed the game against Ipswich a month back due to a knock, but has returned to form at the perfect time. Midfielders “If and when O'Nien is fit and gets back in he can't displace Winchester and Neil”, “Luke O’Nien is going to come back like a humanoid tank; leave him alone”, “I’ve always been a fan of O’Nien and never understood the stick re his ability in midfield until these two have started playing together.” O’Nien was the scorer of the first goal in the Stadium of Light fixture between the sides, scoring the header to give the home side an undeserved lead. However, he will not be given the chance to replicate that as he looks to be out for the rest of the season after surgery on his dislocated shoulder. O'Nein scores “[Corry] Evans is too frail and will compete with (deputise) Neil as the more progressive of the two in our shape”, “Not sure Evans gets back in the team”, “Evans has been missing the last few games as well.” Started the first fixture against Town in November, but hasn’t been on the team sheet from the beginning since that game. Has been dealing with a few knocks, so he might be back in time for the visit on Saturday. “He also needs to be geeing up Embleton to make sure he steps in and more than adequately performs in Dan [Neil]’s midfield role. It's the very least he can do to restore his sense of pride”, “I like Embleton - I think he's a good player who has still got progress to make. When all is said and done, he's still relatively young, but players get picked on form and ability”, “Embleton got sent off at Gillingham, if he hadn’t, he may well have been in the team permanently.” Embleton’s spell at Blackpool last season set him up for a solid season with the Black Cats this year, but his game-time has been limited due to the emergence of Pritchard in recent weeks. “[Embleton] got a stupid red card and lost his place to Pritchard who has looked like one of the best players in the league over the last month”, “If you play well, you're selected. Pritchard is performing well, he's in”, “Pritchard should be the best player in the league. Getting used to the team and back to full match fitness has seen him start to become the player we all hoped for when he signed.” Since coming off the bench against Ipswich, Pritchard has picked up two goals in the five game, and has benefited from Embleton’s recent drop in form. Will be itching to impress at Portman Road. “A little more awareness and he could certainly play at a higher level”, “I’ve seen Leon Dajaku valued on a website which gives all pro player values at about £1.5 million so the above could be right”, “I wasn't impressed with Dajaku's earlier showings. Seems to be showing there's a player in there though and had a very good game today.” Another to have impressed since the visit of the Blues in Dajaku, who also has two goals to his name since that fixture. Now slotting in as a wing-back due to the formation change, he has picked up his attacking qualities in front of goal. Winger “Shame for [Lynden] Gooch, strange accident after being fully committed in the challenge, just a bad landing”, “A groin injury that can clear up in days and be back training on Tuesday or three-to-four weeks out”, “Gooch is just garbage.” One player who will not be featuring on Saturday is Gooch, who suffered an injury from an innocuous challenge in the last game. Looks to be out until the new year. “Gooch has the freedom to push right up which also allows Broadhead to come more centrally and support [Ross] Stewart”, “Lynden Gooch. He reminds me of me. He’s clearly got ability to do great things and is the only man alive to have scored a cup final winner for Sunderland, but his decision-making is absolutely useless at times”, “Allows Gooch to play full-back and have a wider view of the game.” After Gooch’s injury at the weekend, Sunderland reverted to their old four-at-the-back formation and it didn’t pay off for them, losing the second half 1-0 to Plymouth. Will be interesting to see how they set up at Portman Road. Centre Midfielder “I’d drop Neil next match. Head won’t be in the right place”, “We should be building a team around [Broadhead] and Dan Neil in the Championship”, “As a young man and growing up a genuine Sunderland supporter he must have been so proud after he scored for the crowd to sing ‘Dan Neil, he's one of our own’. I felt so happy for him. Brilliant.” Young midfielder Neil has been the breakthrough talent for the Black Cats this season and picked up his third goal of the season in the last game. “Everything Neil was doing, even warming up you could see he was doing it with enthusiasm and looked genuinely happy”, “Though feel Cirkin or Neil have massive potential from what have seen”, “I thought Embleton and Neil would have been over run in the middle. In fairness they put a shift in.” Covered at left-back in the game against Ipswich earlier in the season, but has moved back to his natural midfield position in recent weeks. Will look to dominate the midfield once again on Saturday. Attack “[Aiden] McGeady would have been playing if fit”, “I hope we never find ourselves in the situation of needing to start Aiden McGeady”, “Said for a while now that McGeady should be used as an impact sub for us.” Aiden McGeady The scorer of the penalty in the last minute of the game against Town in November, McGeady’s game-time has dwindled since that fixture having made only one sub appearance. “If we could move on [Aiden] O’Brien, it might help us pay for a decent right-back and centre midfielder”, “Forgot O’Brien existed. There's the reason we won't get a striker then”, “O’Brien should never have been signed, really, but I’d get him out and keep the rest in and around the squad.” Irish attacker O’Brien has only started once in the last seven games, totalling 11 starts in all competitions. Is not heavily favoured by the Sunderland supporters and is likely to be offered out in January. “If we add another couple of Broadhead level players then we'll be in prime position to buy them when we go up”, “Nathan Broadhead’s fast as lightning”, “I think he's superb, really hope we can get him here permanently.” Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has stepped up his ability in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last four games, including a double over Morecambe. Will look to add to his tally at the weekend. Striker “As much as I love Stewart, I'd be tempted to have him as a sub and try and find a more compatible partner for Broadhead”, “Only downside so far, Stewart still doesn't seem quite as sharp as he used to”, “The spread of goals is clearly encouraging, but it should also be noted that [Charlie] Wyke only had 10 goals after 20 games last season, compared to Stewart's 11 this season.” Leading goalscorer Stewart has 11 goals to his name this season, but has only picked up one in his last nine games. “If we have the opportunity to bring in a better striker than Stewart then we should be. He has no competition, none”, “Would have kept Stewart on in the hope of getting a second, would do probably do wonders for his confidence”, “Stewart isn't the most consistent with his finishing mind. Takes about 10 chances to score.” With Broadhead beginning to find his shooting boots, Stewart will be hoping to break his goalless streak at Portman Road on Saturday, before the January transfer window comes into play. Sunderland Fans on ITFC “The Ipswich side that lost to Barrow was definitely a second-string team. Read nothing in to the result”, “Ipswich are dire. Gonna bet on us scoring four-plus on Saturday”, “Our game with Ipswich could potentially be the biggest game of the season or at least one of them for us. Despite our recent upturn in form, beating Ipswich away would be a huge statement of intent and would allow Sunderland to continue to crank up the pressure on Wigan/Rotherham.” “If they buy out Mark Bonner from Cambridge then if they don’t charge to promotion this season they will walk the league next”, “Ipswich have new ambitious owners and need the same from their manager to go with it”, “Always liked Ipswich for some reason, going back to the years Paul Mariner played for you.” Last Time Out - Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich Town “They looked decent in the main but couldn’t finish when they had chances. They were unlucky to come away with nothing”, “They just gave up at half-time. Their manager was happy with a point. They got what they deserved”, “I thought they were very good on the ball and played some nice stuff.” “Hardly the worst but they look like they’re going nowhere. Going through the motions in November is never a good look”, “They were good until the final third then looked toothless”, “Thought they were okay to be fair. [Sam] Morsy is a lovely player. Don't rate their manager [Paul Cook] at all but I still think they'll hit play-offs in spite of him, purely because of the talent they have.” Back in November, Sunderland picked up a 2-0 victory over the Blues due to two late goals from O’Nien and McGeady, delivering a sucker punch to Town after controlling the majority of the match, without putting the ball in the back of the net. Websites The main forum for a Sunderland fan is the comprehensive and extensive Ready to Go forum.

