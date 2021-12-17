McGreal: A Couple Have Had to Drop Out After Coming into Close Contact

Friday, 17th Dec 2021 13:06 Interim Town boss John McGreal says a couple of players have had to drop out of the squad ahead of Saturday’s home game with Sunderland having come into close contact with people with Covid but there have been no positive tests. The weekend fixture list has been decimated by Covid but McGreal says the Blues are relatively unaffected going into the match. “We’ve got a couple of people who have been in close contact so they have to come out of the squad, but apart from that we’re quite fine,” he said at his final pre-match press conference in charge of Town. “We’ve done everything that we can with the protocols, the club is in a great position. There are two or three to a lot of the dressing rooms here, so it’s all spread out, the meetings are spread out and kept within 15 minutes. “Even the other night [at Barrow], we went up on the two coaches and there were face masks everywhere. We’re doing the best that we can. “Obviously there are a lot of games off but it’s a testament to our club really that our game’s still on. “We’ve still got a lot of players that we can choose from, we’ve got a big squad to choose from. It’s all systems go on our behalf.” The Blues have been without Wes Burns (hamstring), Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina in recent games, while Jon Nolan is a long-term absentee and Toto Nsiala looked to pick up a knock on Wednesday evening. Asked whether he was able to say whether anyone was back from injury, McGreal said: “Not really! I keep everything close. There are a lot of players to choose from, that’s the big thing. We have got a big squad to choose from. “There are things we’ve worked on this morning and we’ll go with a team that fits and suits and we think can get the three points.” Town have had a lot of travelling over the last week with Saturday’s trip to Wigan followed by Wednesday’s FA Cup visit to Barrow with the squad flying from Stansted to Manchester while making their way to Cumbria. Quizzed on whether he thinks that will have any impact on the players, McGreal responded: “None, to be quite honest. It shouldn’t do. The club provided the best travelling facility to get us up and down from Barrow. “They’ve recovered quite well yesterday, we put on a training session today and they’re really bright. “And also they’ve got the added bonus of knowing that there’s a full capacity nearly at Portman Road. If that doesn’t get you going and that doesn’t get you running around, then maybe the some of the guys are in the wrong game, because it’s all to play for on our behalf.” It's understood not all the members of the Blues ownership who were due at tomorrow's game have made the trip due to the current situation regarding air travel.

Photo: TWTD



Paulc added 13:10 - Dec 17

Won't be anyone from the Barrow playing staff - one this we did do well on Wednesday was observe social distancing! 2

Europablue added 13:29 - Dec 17

We created unnecessary risk by having two away games in the first place, but the most important thing is Covid safety, so it's good that we're out of the cups. -2

Europablue added 13:31 - Dec 17

Can't the players who have had covid already just be exempt? Also, am I missing something, is there a major reason why a group of people who are extremely unlikely to get anything more than slightly ill are shielding and also living in a constant state of isolation? -2

Furrow added 13:38 - Dec 17

Europa blue having had it does not stop you from getting it again. You don't feel so bad with it, but you are still a carrier whilst you have it. 1

londonben added 13:43 - Dec 17

Fairly sure close contacts only have to isolate if they haven’t been vaccinated. Hope that’s not the case though…if it is then they shouldn’t be playing at all imo, they’re putting everyone else at risk. 0

KernewekBlue added 13:49 - Dec 17

Europablue,



The COVID-19 virus is once again on the rise, due in the main, it seems, to the OMICRON variant strains.



This virus has proven to be fatal in a lot of cases, even in some people who have been double vaccinated and boosted (albeit most have been elderly and/or had underlying health problems to begin with).



When all's said and done, is it really worth taking a risk with the player's health and the wellbeing of those that come into contact with them, just for a game of football?



I think not!



When Bill Shankly famously said, "Somebody said that football's a matter of life and death to you... I said 'listen, it's more important than that'.", he couldn't have possibly foreseen a situation like this current pandemic... if he did, I think he would have chosen not to say that.



Sanity must prevail... safety first above all else. 1

Europablue added 14:06 - Dec 17

KernewekBlue Then you need to answer this question: when does it end? Safety first above all else is a nonsense mantra that we have never lived with before. What people seemed to have forgotten over two years of being locked up is that life has always been about balancing risk, and we are prioritizing treatment and prevention of covid over all sorts of other illnesses that will prove more damaging in the long term. The average age of people dying with covid is 82, which is higher than life expectancy in general.

I am guessing that you don't have children, because if you did your safety first above all else would mean that it would be too dangerous for them to go to school or have any interactions in the real world.



Having Covid gives you a fairly decent amount of immunity against catching it again and suffering symptoms, so there is a very clear difference between people who have had it and people who have not.



As it is not for others to dictate the risk that I am prepared to take on, it's not for me to decide the risk that these footballers are prepared to take on. So I can only speak for myself and say that, yes it would certainly be worth the tiny risk to my health to play football outside. In fact, I would consider it more damaging to my health not to get exercise, fresh air, and social contact.



It's not just about football anymore, it's about having a life rather than surviving. 0

Paddy39 added 14:15 - Dec 17

25% of players have not had a covid Jab. If people in care homes are made to have the inoculation to secure their jobs in this country then all footballers should be made to do the same. They earn enough. 0

