McGreal Looking Forward to Working With U23s After Testing But Enjoyable Spell

Friday, 17th Dec 2021 14:29 Interim manager John McGreal is looking forward to taking charge of the Blues for the first time at home in front of a close-to-sell-out crowd at Portman Road on Saturday, the fourth and final match of his temporary spell in the Town hotseat. The former central defender, a key man in George Burley’s side which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and then finished fifth in the top flight the following season to qualify for the UEFA Cup, took over following Paul Cook’s sacking a fortnight ago having only rejoined the Blues two days previously as an U23s coach. “A brilliant occasion,” he reflected when asked about the game and the crowd, which will be in the 29,000s following the club’s successful #PackOutPR campaign with some of the Blues' American investors set to be among that number. “I’ve said it before, I’m in charge but it’s not about me, it’s about the players going in and it’s about the fans as well. “A lot of fans are coming back for this game and hopefully we can put on a performance so that those added fans can keep coming back as well. “That’s what we’re planning to do. We know it’s going to be tough, Sunderland are in fine form at the moment. They’re flexing their muscles a little bit but we feel as though we can get a good result against them.” Asked whether he’s enjoyed his two-week stint as Town manager, in which the Blues have so far lost 2-0 away at Charlton and in the FA Cup at Barrow and drawn 1-1 to League One’s second-placed side Wigan, he said: “Yes, it’s been testing. Don’t get me wrong, it’s been really testing, but it’s been enjoyable because I’ve been working on the grass, which I thoroughly enjoy. “All we’ve tried to do is, as I’ve mentioned before, is look after the club while [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and his team go through the process of finding the new manager. “They’ve done that, it’s a brilliant appointment with the new gaffer coming in, and then it’ll be over to him and then I’ll be able to do my work back in the U23s and the IDPs [Individual Development Plans].” He added: “I’ll drop back into the U23s. That’s why I was at the U18s last night, the FA Youth Cup, looking at the next group of talent coming through. “I’m really looking forward to that, to be quite honest, that was one of the main reasons for coming back to the club. “The boy Tawanda [Chirewa] last night was outstanding, even though they ended up losing 5-1, which was quite harsh, we had the best player on the pitch by a mile. “You’re looking at the talent of the these boys coming through and I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

Photo: TWTD



arc added 14:44 - Dec 17

What is Kieron Dyer's situation at the moment? He seems to have gone from being a real candidate for the top job before Cook was appointed to being demoted with the U-23s with McGreal coming in over here. I know he's had his health issues, but he must feel overlooked—and he's done a good job with the U-23s. Or do I have the details wrong? 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:02 - Dec 17

Dyer is McGreal’s boss effectively when it comes to the U23s 0

DifferentGravy added 15:22 - Dec 17

Mcgreal was 50/50 for me. He recognized any issues the team might face and the dangers the opposition could pose prior to the game but didnt set his team up accordingly. When we did start struggling he was able to change things effectively....but left it too late. Cook also tended to change things too late and Lambert just kept banging his stubborn head against the same door. 0

