Beattie Statue Unveiled
Saturday, 18th Dec 2021 12:47
The statue of Blues legend Kevin Beattie was finally unveiled by his daughter Emma at a ceremony at Portman Road this morning.
Fans raised the cash for the statue in double-quick time after a campaign led by the East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star alongside BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD following the former England international’s death in September 2018, aged 64.
The finishing touches have added to the statue over the last few months, the project having faced delays - as well as increased costs - due to the pandemic and it was finally lifted into place on Thursday, but kept under wraps until this morning.
Among the VIP guests at today's event were Beattie's family, sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn - previously responsible for the Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson statues - as well as those who played a part in making the project happen.
Fans turned out in good number, despite inclement weather, as BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy presented a live show speaking to team-mates of the former defender, other ex-players and others connected with the club and those involved with the project.
Terry Butcher, a member of the statue committee, Allan Hunter, Steve McCall, Mick Mills, Roger Osborne, Russell Osman, John Peddelty, Brian Talbot and John Wark were among the VIPs, as were Jason Dozzell, former skipper Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, ex-chairman David Sheepshanks, veteran local media man Stuart Jarrold, current chairman Mike O'Leary, CEO Mark Ashton and American investors Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer.
Photos: Matchday Images
