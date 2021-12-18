Burns Returns as Blues Host Sunderland

Saturday, 18th Dec 2021 14:29 Wes Burns returns to the Blues XI as Sunderland visit Portman Road with new manager Kieran McKenna watching from the stands. Burns looks set to start at right wing-back as the Blues continue with the 3-5-2 system utilised in the second half at Barrow on Wednesday, having recovered from the hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since the FA Cup replay at Oldham a month ago, with Matt Penney on the left, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien the centre-halves and Christian Walton in goal. In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Lee Evans with Sone Aluko likely to be ahead of them, as was the case at Holker Street, while James Norwood and Macauley Bonne form a front pairing. Sunderland are unchanged from last week’s 2-1 home victory over Plymouth with midfielder Lynden Gooch OK having limped off with a groin problem against the Pilgrims. Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Penney, Burns, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Carroll, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Sunderland: Hoffman, Flanagan, Doyle, Dajaku, Broadhead, Gooch, Stewart, Winchester, Pritchard, Neil, Wright (c). Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O'Brien, Younger, Hume, Kimpioka. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



midastouch added 14:32 - Dec 18

Cook seemed to get a lot of things wrong but he made a shrewd acquisition in Burns. 4

chepstowblue added 14:38 - Dec 18

The return of Burns is heartwarming. Woolfie's inclusion extinguishes all of that warmth from my heart ! People will say "it can't get any worse", I beg to differ. 1

Town4me added 14:47 - Dec 18

I just don't get why Chaplin doesn't start more games!? 3

LimerickTractorBoy added 14:51 - Dec 18

Blue Army 0

TheMover added 14:52 - Dec 18

How has Penney kept his place :( 1

Billysherlockblue added 14:53 - Dec 18

Please please just give 100 per cent. If ye do i know yell win. 100 per cent please 0

grubbyoik added 14:59 - Dec 18

Why not moan after the game once you ve seen how the players have performed.. 0

Suffolkboy added 15:13 - Dec 18

‘ Come all ye faithful ‘ etc etc — do let’s be positive once again ! Bright new and young Management team ,with great experience , buzzing to make an impression , to do well and really make a mark !

IF there is talent, if there are some brighter lights hiding , if there are under committed ,if there are those lacking in confidence it seems a stone certainty the Mgr and Asst will sort them out , get performances OR simply get them out !

Do well Blues ,hope springs etc !

COYB 0

superblues9 added 15:21 - Dec 18

Norwood and bonne upfront about time ! Just be good to get celina in the mix when we can ! COYB from Paris 0

Buryblue78 added 15:48 - Dec 18

Get in there!!!!!

Come on!!!! 0

