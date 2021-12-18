Burns Returns as Blues Host Sunderland
Saturday, 18th Dec 2021 14:29
Wes Burns returns to the Blues XI as Sunderland visit Portman Road with new manager Kieran McKenna watching from the stands.
Burns looks set to start at right wing-back as the Blues continue with the 3-5-2 system utilised in the second half at Barrow on Wednesday, having recovered from the hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since the FA Cup replay at Oldham a month ago, with Matt Penney on the left, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien the centre-halves and Christian Walton in goal.
In midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Lee Evans with Sone Aluko likely to be ahead of them, as was the case at Holker Street, while James Norwood and Macauley Bonne form a front pairing.
Sunderland are unchanged from last week’s 2-1 home victory over Plymouth with midfielder Lynden Gooch OK having limped off with a groin problem against the Pilgrims.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Penney, Burns, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Carroll, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott.
Sunderland: Hoffman, Flanagan, Doyle, Dajaku, Broadhead, Gooch, Stewart, Winchester, Pritchard, Neil, Wright (c). Subs: Patterson, Alves, Embleton, O'Brien, Younger, Hume, Kimpioka. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).
Photo: Matchday Images
