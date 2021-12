Ipswich Town 1-1 Sunderland - Highlights

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 09:07 Highlights of yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Sunderland via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 09:18 - Dec 19

Shd have stopped their goal! 2 missed tackles from Morsy and Evans. Much better though. Onwards and upwards 75points to fight for. 0

