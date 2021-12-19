Tractor Girls in Action at Oxford

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 11:17

Ipswich Town Women play their final league fixture of 2021 when they travel to take on Oxford United at Court Place Farm this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls remain top of FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division with a 100 per cent record ahead of Southampton by six points with the Saints, who the Blues beat 2-0 four weeks ago in their most recent league fixture, having a game in hand.

Stand-in skipper Bonnie Horwood knows Town can take nothing for granted against Oxford, who were in second until Southampton’s 1-0 local derby win at Portsmouth on Wednesday and have a 100 per cent home record so far this season.

“They’re there for a reason, we’re taking each game at a time and we’re feeling confident going into the game,” she said.

“I’ve played against them a couple of times, quite a physical team, I know a few of the girls, but we should be fine.”





Photo: Ross Halls