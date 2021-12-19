Players Make Christmas Zoom Call to Children in Hospital

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 12:30

Covid means that the Blues squad are unable to make their usual Christmas hospital and hospice visits this year but Sone Aluko, Lee Evans and Joe Pigott took part in a Zoom call to the children’s ward at Ipswich Hospital last week.

The players usually visit various hospitals and hospices in and around Ipswich ahead of Christmas, meeting children and handing out presents.

Children from the ward came on the call to speak to the players about Town and their Christmas plans.

The squad have all donated money, allowing gifts to be bought for EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices), Ipswich Hospital, St Elizabeth Hospice, West Suffolk Hospital, Colchester Hospital and St Nicholas Hospice.

The players have also sent personal video messages to patients and staff.





Photo: ITFC