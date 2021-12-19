Norwood: Dyer Has Been Unbelievable For Me

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 13:11 Striker James Norwood has expressed his gratitude to U23s manager Kieron Dyer for his role in keeping him in condition to be ready to come back into the first team. Norwood, 31, was out of favour under former boss Paul Cook, on the transfer list and was training with Dyer’s U23s squad. Having scored twice for the U23s, Norwood came back into the first-team frame as a sub at Wigan last week when he netted the Blues’ equaliser, Dyer having become a part of interim manager John McGreal's temporary staff. The former Forest Green Rovers frontman started at Sunderland on Saturday and grabbed his second goal in two league games to give the Blues the lead just prior to half-time before running to the touchline to celebrate with Dyer. “This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months,” Norwood wrote on Twitter. “He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me. He’s a great coach. “Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD, Bryan Klug and Nathan [Griffith, academy fitness coach]. This man has been unbelievable for me the last few months. He’s kept me in a position to be able to come back and do what I love, looked after me and helped me. he’s a great coach. Can’t express my gratitude enough to KD, Brian Klug and Nathan (fitness coach) pic.twitter.com/pDRwniGuau — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 19, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



