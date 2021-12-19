Baggott Scores First International Goal

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 15:12 Blue youngster Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal as his side beat Malaysia 4-1 in their final group game at the AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore. The 19-year-old headed Indonesia’s fourth goal in the 82nd minute having come off the bench at half-time to win his third full cap. Earlier in the week, Baggott had been unavailable for the game against Vietnam on Wednesday, which ended 0-0, after the Singapore Ministry of Health wrote to him instructing him to quarantine until yesterday because a passenger on his flight from London to Singapore had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. Baggott, who also came on as a sub in the 5-1 victory against Laos last Sunday, spent the following days at a government-appointed hotel but where he was allowed gym equipment in order to train. Indonesia have topped Group B having taken 10 points from their four matches and go through to the next phase. Baggott won his first full cap last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Afghanistan in Antalya, Turkey. ⬆️ Elkan Baggott rises highest to head home for the Garuda!#AFFSuzukiCup2020 | #RivalriesNeverDie | #MASvIDN pic.twitter.com/9AwhEar22r — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 19, 2021 The 6ft 4in tall defender, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. He won his first U19s caps during a training camp in Croatia in October last year and two months later was forced to miss an U19s get together in Spain due to Covid travel restrictions. Baggott, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 15:16 - Dec 19

good for him ! 0

algarvefan added 16:11 - Dec 19

I'd like to see him in the first team sooner rather than later, have been impressed everytime I have seen him play. If he is good enough he is old enough. 0

