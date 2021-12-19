Tractor Girls Fall to First League Defeat at Oxford

Sunday, 19th Dec 2021 16:13

Ipswich Town Women fell to a shock first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United at Court Place Farm this afternoon.

The home side took the lead in the fifth minutes then doubled their advantage a minute before the break.

Three minutes after half-time it was 3-0, before the Tractor Girls pulled a goal back in the 75th minute via Sarah Brasero-Carreira. The Blues kept pushing in the closing stages but were unable to reduce the deficit any further.

Town remain top of FA National League Southern Premier Division, now ahead of Oxford, who move into second spot five points behind Town.

Southampton drop to third, six points behind the Blues with their home game against Cardiff having been postponed due to the Welsh side not travelling due to the current Covid situation. The Saints have two games in hand on Town and the U’s.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Smith, Lafayette (Biggs 67), Egan (King 54), Horwood (c), Barratt, Robertson (Thomas 46), Grey, Brasero-Carreira. Unused: L Jackson, A Jackson.





Photo: Matchday Images