Half-Season Tickets on Sale

Monday, 20th Dec 2021 12:42 Half-season tickets are now on sale covering the last nine home games of the season, starting with the Accrington Stanley match on Saturday 22nd January. Adult prices start at £168, a saving of £38 against purchasing the cheapest match ticket for those games, while half-season tickets for seniors aged 65-plus are available from £117. Under-23s prices start at £89 and under-19s at £47 with under-12s able to buy their seats for £16, which works out at less than £2 a game. Half-season tickets can be bought up front of via Town’s interest-free Direct Debit scheme which will be spread over three payments, from February 1st to April 1st. You can buy your half-season ticket here. If you want the card to be sent to an alternative address or would like to collect your season card in person, contact the ticket office ASAP by email at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or call 03330 050503. Due to the #PackOutPR campaign, the half-season ticket is reduced to nine matches with seats for the Wycombe match on Wednesday 29th December and Lincoln on New Year’s Day at reduced prices. Sales for the Wycombe match are already at almost 25,000.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments