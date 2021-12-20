McKenna: I've Handed Over January Recommendations But My Focus is on the Players Already Here
Monday, 20th Dec 2021 15:01
New Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s handed in recommendations regarding personnel and positions ahead of the January transfer window, with CEO Mark Ashton reiterating that he will be backed, but says initially 99 per cent of his attention will be on the players already at the club.
Speaking at this lunchtime’s press conference, CEO Ashton was asked if McKenna, who was appointed last Thursday, would have scope to make additions in the upcoming window.
“I think from my perspective, I’m hoping it’s not as busy as the summer, that’s for sure,” he said.
“We’ve said this before, Kieran will be backed, he will be supported, we’re already starting to talk about the shape of the squad now and the shape of the squad moving forward.
“We’ll continue those discussions in the next few days, but I fully anticipate that we will be active in the January window.”
McKenna added: “For me, We’ve obviously had some initial discussions. To be completely honest, my focus is on the players in the building mostly at the moment.
“For sure, the club will be active, I’ve handed over some recommendations in terms of personnel and positions that I think could be useful for us. But that’s going to be a lot of work for the club to do and I’ll support them with that.
“My focus has got to be on the squad that we have. We have a big squad, a lot of players have come in in the summer. We have a deep and talented squad at this level, so my focus is going to be on getting that right.
“On getting the best out of the players that we have here by working with them on the training pitch, on getting our environment on where I want it to be, on setting up the team as well as we possibly can.
“I know January’s not a long way away but at the moment every day is important, every day is to be maximised and for the next nine days to January, 99 per cent of my man-power and effort is going to be on the players who are in the building.”
