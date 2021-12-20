McKenna: I’ve Got a Clear Idea On How I Want the Team to Play

Monday, 20th Dec 2021 16:01 New Blues manager Kieran McKenna says he has very strong ideas and very strong principles about how he wants football to be played but wants to be versatile when it comes to formation. “I’ve got a really clear idea in my head, I’m not going to talk formations and in too much detail about it because we’re playing Gillingham on Boxing Day and I don’t want to give too much away at this early stage,” McKenna said at this lunchtime’s press conference. “I’ve got a clear idea on how I want the game to be played, I want us to be positive, I want us to dominate games, I want us to play in the opposition’s half. I want us to attack in a clearly structured but well-balanced and aggressive way to create chances and score goals. “Without the ball I want to be aggressive and win the ball back as high up the pitch as we can, so I don’t think that’s going to change too much across the leagues. “Obviously I know it’s winter time, the pitches may be aren’t perfect across the league and things like that at this moment. “I’d like to think that I’m adaptable enough to know that we’ll adapt where appropriate to the league and to the players. “But I’ve got a clear idea on how I want the team to play. We won’t get there overnight but I’ll be looking to implement some principles on certain things for our style of play right from the off and I’m sure with more time to work with the players, with more time with the club to bring in players who fit the profile that I want, that we’ll be able to put a team and put a style of play on the pitch that Ipswich fans will really get behind.” Asked about his preferred system, he said: “I’ve got very strong ideas on my principles of play and very strong ideas on how I want the team to play. “In terms of formation, for me, especially at this stage of the season, it’s about being versatile to the strengths of the players and to what they’re comfortable with and what is going to suit the playing squad. “I’m a big believer that style and principles are more important than formation. I think within any formation that can look differently whether you’re in possession or out of possession, whether it’s first phase or third phase of the game. “I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or 3-5-2, I think it’s about players understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, understanding what spaces we want to attack and what spaces we need to defend. “And the principles and the style that we work to are the overriding things. Within that, the formation can be adapted according primarily to our players and what suits the playing squad that we have but also according to the opposition and how we want to hurt them and attack them in any given game.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



SickParrot added 16:10 - Dec 20

Good news, he's happy to adapt formation to suit the players, unlike his predecessor. 3

Unhinged_dynamo added 16:14 - Dec 20

A manager actually speaking common sense, didn't think I'd see those days again 2

Bert added 16:14 - Dec 20

Thank the lord ! Totally agree. Principles of play and style will lead to the right formation for each game. We have been turned over this season because the opposition knew exactly how we had been set up. The Messiah has arrived !!! 2

bedsitfc added 16:16 - Dec 20

Sooooo refreshing 0

masetheace added 16:19 - Dec 20

Still think he looks like Phil Neville - hope its not him in disguise 0

Nesspointrunner added 16:24 - Dec 20

Alf and Bobby looked at what players they had and sorted things around their strengths. If he does half as well .... 0

The_Messiah added 16:24 - Dec 20

@ Bert.... I've been here for years mate, just not been asked for my input from the top! ;-) 0

markchips added 16:29 - Dec 20

Good start to not expect average players to adapt to new methods immediately. Work with what they understand. Sounds like two up top then ? 1

chrismakin added 16:40 - Dec 20

The last 2 managers wanted to play on the front foot etc, but found league 1 to be more difficult than they thought and didn't have a plan B. If you're front foot, attacking football doesn't work... what else you got in the locker? 0

BossMan added 16:46 - Dec 20

Sounds like a high press which Bonne and Chaplin apart we have rarely seen before last Saturday. I can't think of anybody who could have just about every single fan behind the appointment. Kieran we wish you well and I think it's safe to say you have the rest of the season as a free hit. If you can get us into the play offs you will buy yourself so much more time with the vast majority. It's important to have big goals so let's chase promotion this season 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments