EFL to Keep Playing Despite Covid Postponements

Monday, 20th Dec 2021 17:25 The EFL has confirmed that it will continue with its programme of fixtures where it is safe to do so, Blues CEO Mark Ashton having said that he is against there being a circuit-breaker suspension of the season due to the current situation with Covid. The fixture programme was decimated at the weekend due to Covid cases at clubs across the country, including at Gillingham, the Blues’ next opponents at the Priestfield Stadium on Boxing day. The Gills have subsequently stated that, as things stand, they expect their game against Town to go ahead with players having returned to training today. The Manager has confirmed available players will return to training on Monday to prepare for the Ipswich game.



At the moment the fixture is scheduled to go ahead as planned. If anything changes, we will update supporters as soon as we can.#Gills — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) December 18, 2021 An EFL statement reads: “While the League acknowledges there will likely be future postponements to navigate where Covid-19 cases are identified, there is optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout.” EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so. “We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch. “With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.” Speaking prior to the statement at new manager Kieran McKenna’s first press conference, Blues CEO Ashton was asked his thoughts on the issue. “We have a call with the EFL tomorrow, so until I’ve had that call I won’t know,” he said. “My personal position is that we play on because I think if we have a circuit-breaker now, I don’t think there’s a set given time that we could guarantee that we could return in. “I have to tell you this, having sat on the EFL board for three years in the first wave of the pandemic, we stopped playing and that was the right thing to do, but it wasn’t so easy to get everybody started playing again, and that brought a whole host of new challenges. “So, my own position is that we test and we get on with it. I know that’s going to be difficult and challenging but I don’t see the football calendar easing up and I think that brings other challenges. My preference is that if we have enough players and we test, we probably have to play.”

