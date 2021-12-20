Ashton: McKenna Has Similar Attributes to Rodgers and Boothroyd

Monday, 20th Dec 2021 19:49 CEO Mark Ashton says new Blues boss Kieran McKenna has a similar football intelligence to Brendan Rodgers and Aidy Boothroyd, who he gave their first manager’s jobs during his time at Watford. Boothroyd was named manager in 2005 and took the Hornets in the Premier League via the play-offs, while Rodgers, like McKenna a Northern Irishman, was recruited from his role as Chelsea’s reserves boss in 2008 and although his time at Vicarage Road was less than successful, has gone on to greater things with Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic and currently Leicester. Ashton was asked whether he had any concerns that McKenna has coached exclusively at top Premier League clubs either in their academy or with their senior side and has no experience in League One. “Not at all,” he insisted. “If you look at my background and the young coaches that I’ve given their first opportunities to in Aidy Boothroyd and Brendan Rodgers, people asked me very similar questions when we appointed them. “I think Kieran has more than enough football intelligence to adapt to whatever circumstances and whatever league and whatever position he finds himself in. That wasn’t a worry for me.” He added: “If you look at some of the young coaches that I’ve worked with and given their first or second opportunities in management, they’re very similar in their football intelligence, their work ethic, their integrity and very, very clear-minded on how they want to deliver success. “I’ve seen that in other managers and I’ve certainly seen that as a trait in Kieran. To be honest I can’t want to get started and get to work with him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Chris_ITFC added 20:32 - Dec 20

It’s not all about you, Mark. 0

Saxonblue74 added 20:36 - Dec 20

Actually Chris, if he's got this appointment right then I think it is!! 2

