Gillingham to Assess Whether Boxing Day Game Can Go Ahead

Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 09:38 Gillingham bosses are set to meet in the next couple of days to assess whether the Blues’ game at the Priestfield Stadium on Boxing Day can go ahead. The Gills’ home match with Crewe on Saturday was postponed as the Kent side were unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive Covid tests within their squad. Six players are understood to have been isolating having contracted the virus, while the Gills additionally have several injuries. Manager Steve Evans said earlier on in the week that he was planning as if the match against Town will be on with some of his players back in training on Monday. However, they may still be in a position where they have too few available for the game to take place. According to KentOnline, Evans and the Gillingham medical team will meet with chairman Paul Scally will meet to assess the position before the end of the week, most likely tomorrow. “We will just take the advise from our medical boys,” Evans is reported to have said regarding the situation. In a statement last week, the EFL outlined the minimum number of players a club should have available in order for a game to take place. “In the wake of recent EFL fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases at clubs, the EFL has also provided guidance on non-fulfilment of fixtures, confirming that clubs will be expected to play where it has 14 players including a goalkeeper available from the club’s registered squad list, U21 players not on the squad list but have played one League match, or any other contracted player not on the squad list but otherwise would have been eligible to play. The EFL will assist clubs in their deliberations. “This guidance has been designed to help clubs ensure the safety of players and staff, while ensuring that the fixture schedule can be maintained wherever possible. Where any club states it cannot fulfil a fixture, a report shall be filed with the EFL, and the circumstances reviewed.” A number of Boxing Day games, including two in League One, have already been postponed. On Monday, the EFL confirmed that the fixture programme would continue, despite the increase in Covid cases and postponements. Town have already visited the Priestfield Stadium once this season, in the Papa John's Trophy in October when the Blues ran out 2-0 winners with Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin scoring the goals. If the Boxing Day game goes ahead, it will be new manager Kieran McKenna' first match in charge. The Northern Irishman took the squd for training for the first time yesterday morning. Coincidentally, former boss Paul Cook's first match as Town boss was also at Gillingham in March, the game ending 3-1 to the Gills.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Radlett_blue added 09:50 - Dec 22

I'm sure we can rely on Steve Evans to do the right thing... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments