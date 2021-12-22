Baggott's Indonesia in Semi-Final Action

Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 10:06 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott could win his fourth full cap this afternoon when Indonesia face hosts Singapore in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Kallang. Baggott appeared twice as a half-time sub for Indonesia as the won Group B, scoring his first international goal in the 4-1 victory over Malaysia on Sunday, having previously come on in the 5-1 win against Laos. The 19-year-old was unavailable for the game against Vietnam last Wednesday, which ended 0-0, after the Singapore Ministry of Health wrote to him instructing him to quarantine until Saturday because a passenger on his flight from London to Singapore had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. The second leg of the semi-final is on Christmas Day with the final also over two legs next Wednesday and on New Year’s Day. The 6ft 4in tall defender, who won his first full cap last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Afghanistan in Turkey, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. ⬆️ Elkan Baggott rises highest to head home for the Garuda!#AFFSuzukiCup2020 | #RivalriesNeverDie | #MASvIDN pic.twitter.com/9AwhEar22r — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 19, 2021 Baggott, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



