Swindon Linked With Blues Loanee Barry
Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 13:39
Swindon Town have reportedly shown interest in Blues loanee Louie Barry, who looks set to return to parent club Aston Villa in January.
Barry, 18, has made only four starts, just one in the league, and two sub appearances for Town having signed on loan in August.
The former West Brom and Barcelona youngsterâ€™s last appearance for the Blues came in the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy tie against Colchester in early November with his previous action a month prior to that in the same competition at Gillingham.
Now, according to The Athletic, Swindon have shown interest in the England U18 international with his Town departure and then a move to either League Two or the National League appearing on the cards in January.
If joins the Robins, Barry will join Blues striker Tyreece Simpson at the County Ground, the 19-year-old having scored nine times during his loan spell up to now.
Photo: Matchday Images
