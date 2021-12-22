Swindon Linked With Blues Loanee Barry

Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 13:39 Swindon Town have reportedly shown interest in Blues loanee Louie Barry, who looks set to return to parent club Aston Villa in January. Barry, 18, has made only four starts, just one in the league, and two sub appearances for Town having signed on loan in August. The former West Brom and Barcelona youngsterâ€™s last appearance for the Blues came in the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy tie against Colchester in early November with his previous action a month prior to that in the same competition at Gillingham. Now, according to The Athletic, Swindon have shown interest in the England U18 international with his Town departure and then a move to either League Two or the National League appearing on the cards in January. If joins the Robins, Barry will join Blues striker Tyreece Simpson at the County Ground, the 19-year-old having scored nine times during his loan spell up to now.

Photo: Matchday Images



CookAshtonJohnson added 13:43 - Dec 22

Would really love to see McKenna use Barry against either Gillingham or Wycombe. Given McKennaâ€™s success with youth players - this could be a good idea to consider. 0

buzbyblue added 13:45 - Dec 22

I must say I was excited when we signed Barry on loan, but he's not lived upto anywhere near the hype and came with him?



As look VERY ordinary every time he's played, maybe our ex manager or playing style didn't suit him? 1

TimmyH added 13:59 - Dec 22

Blimey!...he's going down the ranks, rapidly! 0

