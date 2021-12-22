Police Appeal For Witnesses After Fan Hit By Object in Sir Bobby Robson Stand
Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 14:01
Police are looking for witnesses to an incident which took place in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand ahead of Saturday’s game against Sunderland in which a teenage fan was hit by an object which had been thrown.
A statement reads: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was hit by an item thrown into a section of the crowd at Portman Road just before kick-off at the Ipswich Town v Sunderland match on Saturday 18th December.
“The incident happened in the lower Sir Bobby Robson Stand at approximately 2.38pm. A male suspect threw the unknown object which struck and injured a supporter.
“Anyone with information or video footage which could help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/71757/21.”
Photo: Matchday Images
