Baggott Wins Fourth Cap in Semi-Final First Leg Draw

Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 14:44 Elkan Baggott won his fourth full cap with Indonesia as his side drew 1-1 with hosts Singapore in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Kallang this afternoon. The 19-year-old came on as a half-time substitute, as he previously did in two of their group games, with his side 1-0 up via Witan Sulaemanâ€™sÂ 28th-minute goal. Singapore hit back on 70 through Ikhsan Fandi to leave the scoreline level going into the second leg on Christmas Day at the same venu, Baggott having had a chance to net his second international goal with 11 minutes left on the clock. The final will also be played over two legs next Wednesday and on New Yearâ€™s Day with Vietnam and Thailand, the other semi-finalists, playing their first match tomorrow. The 6ft 4in tall central defender was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. Baggott, who ended last season on loan at Kingâ€™s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa Johnâ€™s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



