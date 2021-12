McKenna Takes First Training Session

Wednesday, 22nd Dec 2021 14:58 New manager Kieran McKenna took his first training session with the squad at Playford Road yesterday with the club cameras present to capture some of the action.

Photo: ITFC



ButchersBrokenNose added 15:47 - Dec 22

It's good to see him in a Town track suit. I'm excited! 0

