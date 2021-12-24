Town Back #NoHomeKit Campaign

Town are supporting housing and homelessness charity Shelter's #NoHomeKit campaign over the festive period.

Shelter campaigns to end homelessness with more than 274,000 people, including 126,000 children, currently homeless in England.

In the space of one 90-minute match, 25 households become homeless in England, many of them families with children.

Town were set to wear their away kit in the postponed Gillingham on Boxing Day to show their support for the campaign, while encouraging fans making the trip to Kent or watching on iFollow to wear their favourite Town away shirt.

Instead, the club are encouraging supporters to post a photo online wearing their favourite away kit, tagging in @IpswichTown and using the hashtag #NoHomeKit

Donations to Shelter can be made here.





Photo: Pagepix