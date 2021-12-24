Baggott Aiming to Help Indonesia Into Final

Friday, 24th Dec 2021 18:02 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott will be hoping to help Indonesia to the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Christmas Day when they face hosts Singapore in the second leg of their semi-final at the National Stadium in Kallang with the scoreline 1-1 from the first game. Baggott, 19, has made three appearances in the competition, all as a half-time sub, including in Wednesday’s first leg, and has won a total of four full caps. The final will also be played over two legs next Wednesday and on New Year’s Day with Thailand 2-0 in front of Vietnam after the first leg of the other semi-final. They meet again on Boxing Day. The 6ft 4in tall central defender was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. Baggott, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



