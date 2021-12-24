Merry Christmas From TWTD
Friday, 24th Dec 2021 18:13
We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.
Here’s to 2022 being a much better year, for Town under new manager Kieran McKenna on the pitch and for us all off it.
Cheers,
Phil and Gav
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]