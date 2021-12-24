Merry Christmas From TWTD

Friday, 24th Dec 2021 18:13 We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a merry Christmas and a happy new year. Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year. Here’s to 2022 being a much better year, for Town under new manager Kieran McKenna on the pitch and for us all off it. Cheers, Phil and Gav

ghostofescobar added 18:16 - Dec 24

Well done gents. I don't know how you put up with us all sometimes. I also don't know what I'd do without TWTD. Happy Xmas and New Year everyone.

jas0999 added 18:26 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas Phil and Gav. Great site - thanks for keeping it going, it's a pleasure to read on a daily basis. Let's hope for a better year on the pitch for the Super Blues!

Churchman added 18:27 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas to you both and thank you for all you do on this board throughout the year.

JCBLUE added 18:29 - Dec 24

Merry Christmas Phil, Gav & all, let's hope for a better 2022.

BossMan added 18:49 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas guys. Let's keep the debate going in 22

Swailsey added 18:49 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas to Phil, Gav and Mark. Thank you for this site and all that you do!

Gforce added 19:02 - Dec 24

Happy Xmas Phil and Gav.Thanks for keeping us all up to date with the latest news and developments.

Here's hoping for an awesome January Window and a great 2022 for the Towen.

Coyb. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:03 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas, Phil and Gav, plus anyone else involved with the site that I am unaware of. I don't do Facebook, Twitter or any social media, but I get withdrawal symptoms if I haven't read TWTD for a few hours!

ottawafan added 19:09 - Dec 24

Thanks Phil and Gav. TWTD is indispensable for those of us outside of the UK. Merry Christmas and all the best for 2022. CoYBs.

Cakeman added 19:14 - Dec 24

Happy Christmas all. Many thanks Phil and Gav for the great efforts you put in to maintain and sometimes referee this site.

1

Ftnfwest added 19:21 - Dec 24

Cheers boys and merry Xmas to everyone, enjoy!

markchips added 19:23 - Dec 24

Happy Xmas gents and thanks for all you do.Being based in Guernsey Channel Islands TWTD is a real lifeline to the club. Xmas tip- Alex Scott just broken into first team at Bristol City, I mentioned him in the summer before all the transfers in started, went through school with our son including part of sixth form , remembering Guernsey is really only a large village. Not happy being played out of position at right back but extremely hard working midfielder and can score! Our son explained he got picked because when the rest of them were out on the town he was practising skills under the floodlights at school after it was closed. Mark Ashton could do worse-predicted by Pearson to go all the way.

ImAbeliever added 19:28 - Dec 24

I BELIEVE

