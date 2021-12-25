Baggott's Indonesia Beat Eight-Man Singapore in Christmas Cracker to Reach Final

Saturday, 25th Dec 2021 15:33 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott came on as a second-half sub as Indonesia beat eight-man Singapore 4-2 after extra-time in a Christmas Day cracker of an AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final second leg to win the tie 5-3 on aggregate and secure a place in the final. Baggott, 19, came on in the 65th minute of the game played at he National Stadium in Kallang with the scoreline 1-1, Ezra Walian having given Indonesia the lead on 11 but with Song Ui-young having levelled for the hosts four minutes after the break, while Singapore were already down to 10 men having had Safuwan Baharudin sent off for dissent, a second bookable offence, in first-half injury time. Two minutes after Baggott’s introduction the home side were reduced to nine men when Irfan Fandi was shown a straight red card. Despite the two-man disadvantage, Singapore took the lead in the 74th minute via Shahdan Sulaiman, however with three minutes of normal time remaining Indonesia equalised through Pratama Arhan. Goalscorer Arhan went from hero to villain in injury time when he conceded a penalty which ought to have secured the final spot for the hosts but Faris Ramli’s penalty was saved. Our turning point! 🥅#KitaGaruda #MeraihImpian #EmergingStrongerTogether #TimnasDay pic.twitter.com/y1B55qe3Hj — PSSI (@PSSI) December 25, 2021 Indonesia finally put the tie to bed in extra-time when Shawal Anuar put through his own goal in the opening minute of the additional half an hour and Egy Maulana made it 4-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate on 107. Singapore saw their number reduced to eight in the 119th minute when Hassan Sunny was shown his side's third red card. Baggott has now made four appearances in the competition, all as sub, taking his overall caps total to five. He scored his first international goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Malaysia. The final will also be played over two legs next Wednesday and on New Year’s Day against the winners of the other semi-final with Thailand 2-0 in front of Vietnam after the first leg and the second game tomorrow. Baggott was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. The centre-half, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ottawafan added 15:50 - Dec 25

A merry little Christmas for Elkan! Nice. 0

ArnieM added 15:55 - Dec 25

Good. That’s another zero to his value …

Wonder if he’ll ever make a senior league appearance for us ? I hope so 🤞🥂 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments