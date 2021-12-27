Police Formally Apologise For Dalian Atkinson's Death
Monday, 27th Dec 2021 10:18
The family of former Town striker Dalian Atkinson has received a formal apology from West Mercia Police regarding his death.
Atkinson, who also played for Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday among others, died aged 48 in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 having been repeatedly Tasered and kicked by PC Benjamin Monk in an incident outside his father Ernest’s house in the Trench area of Telford.
In June, Monk was jailed for eight years by Judge Melbourne Inman QC at Birmingham Crown Court.
The 43-year-old, who had been with the West Mercia force since 2002, became the first British police officer to be convicted of manslaughter during the course of his duties in more than three decades.
In the letter to the family, West Mercia’s new Chief Constable Pippa Mills, who took over the running of the force in September, wrote that under the European Convention on Human Rights it was an “obligation” for her to “acknowledge and accept” the breach of Atkinson's human rights on behalf of the force.
She said: “A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers.
“Ben Monk’s conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behaviour of the policing service, and understandably undermined public confidence.”
She continued: “I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact the actions of a West Mercia officer has caused you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalian’s wider family and friends.”
The Chief Constable added: “I cannot imagine the immense pain you have felt and how the significant delays with the trial have also added to your burden of grief. You have demonstrated great strength and dignity throughout the past five years.”
In a statement, Kate Maynard of Hickman and Rose solicitors, the family’s lawyers, said the official apology was “welcomed and overdue”.
She added: “The chief constable’s acknowledgement that a police uniform does not grant immunity is especially pertinent in a year that has seen other terrible examples of deadly police violence.
“With the first conviction of a serving police officer on a manslaughter charge connected with his policing duties in over 30 years, it is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent, and also embolden those who seek police accountability.”
Photo: ITFC
