Police Formally Apologise For Dalian Atkinson's Death

Monday, 27th Dec 2021 10:18 The family of former Town striker Dalian Atkinson has received a formal apology from West Mercia Police regarding his death. Atkinson, who also played for Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday among others, died aged 48 in the early hours of Monday 15th August 2016 having been repeatedly Tasered and kicked by PC Benjamin Monk in an incident outside his father Ernest’s house in the Trench area of Telford. In June, Monk was jailed for eight years by Judge Melbourne Inman QC at Birmingham Crown Court. The 43-year-old, who had been with the West Mercia force since 2002, became the first British police officer to be convicted of manslaughter during the course of his duties in more than three decades. In the letter to the family, West Mercia’s new Chief Constable Pippa Mills, who took over the running of the force in September, wrote that under the European Convention on Human Rights it was an “obligation” for her to “acknowledge and accept” the breach of Atkinson's human rights on behalf of the force. She said: “A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers. “Ben Monk’s conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behaviour of the policing service, and understandably undermined public confidence.” She continued: “I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact the actions of a West Mercia officer has caused you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalian’s wider family and friends.” The Chief Constable added: “I cannot imagine the immense pain you have felt and how the significant delays with the trial have also added to your burden of grief. You have demonstrated great strength and dignity throughout the past five years.” In a statement, Kate Maynard of Hickman and Rose solicitors, the family’s lawyers, said the official apology was “welcomed and overdue”. She added: “The chief constable’s acknowledgement that a police uniform does not grant immunity is especially pertinent in a year that has seen other terrible examples of deadly police violence. “With the first conviction of a serving police officer on a manslaughter charge connected with his policing duties in over 30 years, it is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent, and also embolden those who seek police accountability.”

Photo: ITFC



Ipswichbusiness added 10:29 - Dec 27

There is never any justification for kicking someone in the head whilst they are lying on the ground. 2

Bazza8564 added 11:13 - Dec 27

I come from a family with Police service in two generations, I am very proud of it.

But when I read the reports about Dalian's mistreatment in the summer when they finally were laid out during the trial it filled me with disgust.

Disgust that some Police officers feel empowered to behave in a way that brings such disgrace on the wider force, and Disgust that in this day and age there is still a lingering double standard in society that allows some sections to treat people of colour with such appalling disregard.

When we take the knee at Portman Road, I am touched that many people choose to applaud it, when Sunderland came down last week sadly there were some boos, as there were at Wigan the week before. It shows that even now, after all we have seen, there is ignorance in society.

Appalling



1

midastouch added 11:24 - Dec 27

I can't imagine the suffering for his family over this. My heart goes out to them. I loved watching Dalian play for Ipswich. He scored some absolute belters! Goals I will never ever forget! Man could he hit a ball with some venom! And some of the incredible goals he scored for Villa in the Premier League will certainly never be forgotten! He made a lot of people very happy and excited during his playing days and nobody can ever take that away from him or his family. If your talent can literally make thousands of people jump for joy during your life then your life will have helped spread much more joy and happiness than most can ever dream of. RIP Dalian and love to his family. X 0

