McKenna: We've Managed to Contain Any Sort of Covid Spread

Tuesday, 28th Dec 2021 14:33 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues have a number of players who have had Covid back in training, Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Toto Nsiala, while the likes of Bersant Celina, Hayden Coulson and Jon Nolan are making progress after injuries. Like all clubs, the Blues have had Covid cases over the Christmas period but McKenna says Town have been able to keep the situation under control. “We’ve had a couple over the last few weeks like everyone else in society really, and there have been issues everywhere, so we haven’t been immune to that,” he said. “Thankfully I think the good news is that we’ve managed to contain any sort of spread or outbreak, so any cases that we have had have been isolated cases and so far there hasn’t been a big outbreak. “We’ve managed to break the chain and credit to the club for the safety precautions they’ve had in place. “We’ve had a couple of cases over the last few weeks, a couple who are now back in and fully recovered thankfully and one or two who are still recovering.” Speaking further about the Covid situation and injuries, he added: “We’ve had a couple of our Covids, who are back now, that’s Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper, and Toto Nsiala, who unfortunately recently had a bout of Covid. “They’re back in training very recently but not ready for the game at the moment. It’s good to have them back in the group and they’re still making a recovery. “Injury-wise, Bersant is almost back in with the group, he’s had a couple of different little injuries, one being his hamstring and also some illness. He’s working his way back, he’s someone we’re looking forward to be working with. “Other than that, we’ve got a couple of more long-term ones, who are still working their way back in. Jon Nolan has been back training with the group and building up his fitness and robustness, so that’s good. “Hayden Coulson has been back at the training ground now, he’s spent a little bit of time at Middlesbrough getting an opinion and some treatment on his injury as well, but he’s now back at the training ground and working towards fitness as well. “We’re not too badly off, we have a few out, a few illnesses but also a few coming back, who won’t be too far away from being available, so we think in the next week or two we’ll have a really strong and fully fit squad to pick from.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 14:59 - Dec 28

Good communication without giving too much away, better than Cook's way of saying everything and nothing three or four times and wasting teh journalists time -1

