McKenna: It Was a Beautiful Stadium to Play In

Tuesday, 28th Dec 2021 16:33 Kieran McKenna will take charge of Town for the first time when the Blues host Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday evening, but the new boss has already won a game at Portman Road as a player - when he also got on the scoresheet - and has both fond and painful memories of that evening. McKenna, 35, whose career was ended when he was on the cusp of breaking into the Tottenham first team, was part of the Spurs reserves side which beat a Town second string 2-0 in November 2005 when he netted his team’s opener in the 22nd minute. Reminded about the game and his goal, McKenna said: “I have played at Portman Road, I played in a reserve game there a good while ago. I don’t want to guess how many years! “I remember the goal, I remember the stitches in my foot more so! I ended up getting five stitches in the top of my foot. I can’t remember the name of the striker, but he went on to do well and play a good few games for Ipswich [either Billy Clarke or Danny Haynes]. “He caught me on the top of the foot, so my main experience of Portman Road - apart from the fantastic pitch and the stands and that you come here and enjoy it - but of that game in particular was in the physio room afterwards getting stitches in my foot on a cold and wet night. “It was a beautiful stadium to play in. Honestly I remember that of all the stadiums that I’ve played in. “Just when you went through it you could feel the history, the steep stands, the atmosphere and the tradition around . “And also at that point it was a fantastic playing surface as well that was enjoyable to play on. “It will be nice to be back out there tomorrow night in a different capacity.”

Photo: Action Images



