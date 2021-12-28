Lincoln Game Could Be in Doubt

Tuesday, 28th Dec 2021 19:38 Lincoln City are training and preparing as if Saturday’s game against the Blues at Portman Road will go ahead, despite Wednesday’s match at Rotherham having been postponed due to Covid cases at Sincil Bank. Lincoln say that they have “reluctantly informed the EFL they would not be able to fulfil the fixture” at the New York Stadium on Wednesday evening, but say they are continuing their preparations for their visit to Portman Road. Imps chief executive Liam Scully told his club’s official site: “We were able to fulfil Boxing Day's fixture despite having some players test positive for Covid-19, unfortunately further positive tests on Tuesday mean we are now not able to fulfil Wednesday's fixture. “We will continue to train and prepare as normal for Saturday's game at Ipswich Town in the hope that players returning to the group will allow us to meet the criteria to play. “We'll follow strict protocols at the Elite Performance Centre to minimise the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19. “We commit to communicating with supporters, Ipswich and the EFL as quickly and clearly as possible over the coming days.” Town have already had one fixture postponed over the Christmas period with the visit to Gillingham scheduled for Boxing Day having moved to Saturday 8th January due to Covid cases at the Priestfield Stadium.

Photo: Pagepix



