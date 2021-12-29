Baggott and Indonesia in Final Action

Wednesday, 29th Dec 2021 10:44 Young Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia face Thailand in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final at Singapore’s National Stadium in Kallang this afternoon. The 19-year-old won his fifth full cap and made his fourth substitute appearance of the tournament as Indonesia beat the hosts, who ended the match with eight men after receiving three red cards, 4-2 after extra-time in the second leg of their semi-final on Christmas Day to go through 5-3 on aggregate. Thailand beat Vietnam 2-0 over two legs in the other semi-final. The second leg of the final is on New Year’s Day. Colchester-raised Baggott, who scored his first international goal in the 4-1 victory over Malaysia in the group games, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. The defender, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments