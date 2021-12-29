Baggott's Indonesia Beaten in Final First Leg

Wednesday, 29th Dec 2021 14:31 Town youngster Elkan Baggott came on as a half-time substitute as Indonesia were beaten 4-0 by Thailand in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final at the National Stadium in Singapore this afternoon. Baggott’s side were already a goal down when he came on at the break, Chanathip Songkrasin having given Thailand the lead in the second minute. Songkrasin added a second on 52 with Supachok Sarachart and Bordin Phala netting the third and fourth on 67 and 83. Indonesia will have a mountain to climb when the sides meet in the second leg at the same venue on New Year’s Day. Baggott was winning his sixth full cap and making his fifth appearance of the competition, all as a substitute. The 19-year-old, who scored his first international goal in the 4-1 victory over Malaysia in the group games, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. The defender, who ended last season on loan at King’s Lynn, made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21 and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



