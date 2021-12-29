Hladky Only Change as McKenna Takes Charge of First Game
Wednesday, 29th Dec 2021 19:13
Vaclav Hladky returns in goal for Christian Walton as Kieran McKenna names an otherwise unchanged team as he takes control of the Blues for the first time against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road.
Walton is absent from the 18 and understood to have had Covid with Tomas Holy on the bench with Hladky making his first league appearance since the Cambridge match at the start of October.
Town are again set to line-up in a 3-5-2 system with Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves.
Wes Burns and Matt Penney continue as the wing-backs with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in central midfield with Sone Aluko likely to be ahead of them with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood the strike pairing.
For Wycombe, manager Gareth Ainsworth is absent having tested positive for Covid with assistant manager Richard Dobson and player/coach, Matt Bloomfield, who started his career with the Blues, taking charge from the dugout.
The Chairboys’ line-up includes ex-Blues loanee David Stockdale, while former Town youngster Adam Przybek is on the bench.
Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Aluko, Evans, Morsy (c), Penney, Norwood, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Carroll, Fraser, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott.
Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (c), Stewart, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, McCleary, Hanlan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino. Subs: Przybek, Grimmer, Horgan, Mehmeti, Akinfenwa, Scowen, De Barr. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).
Photo: Matchday Images
Blogs 283 bloggers
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
