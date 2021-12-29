Hladky Only Change as McKenna Takes Charge of First Game

Wednesday, 29th Dec 2021 19:13 Vaclav Hladky returns in goal for Christian Walton as Kieran McKenna names an otherwise unchanged team as he takes control of the Blues for the first time against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road. Walton is absent from the 18 and understood to have had Covid with Tomas Holy on the bench with Hladky making his first league appearance since the Cambridge match at the start of October. Town are again set to line-up in a 3-5-2 system with Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. Wes Burns and Matt Penney continue as the wing-backs with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in central midfield with Sone Aluko likely to be ahead of them with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood the strike pairing. For Wycombe, manager Gareth Ainsworth is absent having tested positive for Covid with assistant manager Richard Dobson and player/coach, Matt Bloomfield, who started his career with the Blues, taking charge from the dugout. The Chairboys’ line-up includes ex-Blues loanee David Stockdale, while former Town youngster Adam Przybek is on the bench. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Aluko, Evans, Morsy (c), Penney, Norwood, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Carroll, Fraser, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (c), Stewart, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, McCleary, Hanlan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino. Subs: Przybek, Grimmer, Horgan, Mehmeti, Akinfenwa, Scowen, De Barr. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 19:14 - Dec 29

3-5-1? We're doomed!! 0

BlueBoots added 19:15 - Dec 29

3-5-1? Have you been at the Christmas sherry, Phil? :^D 0

Buryblue78 added 19:21 - Dec 29

Can't wait

New dawn hopefully

COYB 1

chepstowblue added 19:22 - Dec 29

Walton will be a huge loss as I've not seen Hladky make a save for us yet. And whilst I like 3 at the back, Donacien on the left and Woolfy anywhere fills me with dread. I'm still not sure that I've ever seen Woolfy head the ball. Obvious to say, but more so tonight, we need to have plenty of possession, as high balls into our box could lead to a very disappointing outcome. 0

BossMan added 19:23 - Dec 29

Gutted for Chaplin but guess he needs to do more in training 0

buzbyblue added 19:31 - Dec 29

Christ on a bike!



No Walton & woolfy/Penney in the back line, this could get ugly really hope I'm wrong -1

