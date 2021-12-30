Penney: New Gaffer Has Given Us All a Lift

Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 09:47 The new broom that has swept through Portman Road over the past fortnight has been given a huge thumbs-up from the Town players, according to defender Matt Penney. New manager Kieran McKenna and his staff were celebrating last night as the former Manchester United first team coach made his managerial debut with a much-needed, albeit narrow, home win over top six outfit Wycombe Wanderers. The Blues only had James Norwood’s rather fortuitous goal to show for 90-plus minutes of all-out effort but if this was a taste of what is to come over what remains of the season then few supporters will be complaining. Penney, who is on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday, made his 20th first-team appearance against the Chairboys and has now set his sights on continuing the improvement in the 22 league games that remain for 11th-placed Town. The 23-year-old from Chesterfield reflected on last night’s welcome win – only Town’s third in 14 games in all competitions – and said: “Thankfully we got the three points and hopefully now we can really kick on and have a good go during the second half of the season.” McKenna’s arrival has given the entire club a lift and while they still remain 10 points adrift of the play-off zone the Blues have certainly not given up hope of bridging the gap and gatecrashing the promotion race. It was only one game, but the victory over Wycombe may just have rescued a season that didn’t look like it was going anywhere. Has the new manager given everyone a lift? “Yes, of course he has,” Penney admitted. “When a guy like the gaffer walks into the building, when you look at his background and the people he has worked with, the staff and the players, it can only improve us as people and players. So, yes, he has given us all a lift and the boys are thriving on it and looking to push on.” Penney also praised the contribution of McKenna’s assistant, Martyn Pert, adding: “He’s a really good guy and a good coach. Again, I can’t speak highly enough of him.” Turning his attention back to the win over Wycombe, Penney added: “We’re all delighted. We worked our socks off and we had a game plan that we stuck to. “We knew what Wycombe would offer and not only did we deal with their threat, we won the game ourselves. It was a tough game but thankfully we’ve got over the line with the three points. “Each game offers a different threat and we dealt with Wycombe’s really well. We knew what they were going to offer and we imposed ourselves on the game really well. Maybe it wasn’t the prettiest of football but the result was the right one and now it’s important that we kick on from here. “Since the new manager has been here we’ve put in some really hard work on the training pitch. It has been a tough few days but it has been great working under him and hopefully we can now get our season up and running.” Asked if the new regime had created a different training ground vibe, Penney added: “It’s been different but it’s been great and we’ve all enjoyed it. It’s been sharp, the standard is high and he’s brought in lots of different techniques that the lads are thriving on. It’s only going to make us better. On a personal note Penney won’t worry where he is asked to play and has amply demonstrated his versatility since arriving from Hillsborough in the summer as one of former manager Pail Cook’s 19 new recruits. He added: “Ultimately, whenever I pull the shirt on I will give my all for the team, whether it’s at left-back, left midfield or left wing-back. “It doesn’t matter what position I’m in, I’ll do my very best and whatever the gaffer asks of me. The gaffer comes up with the game plan and sets the team up to play a certain way. Against Wycombe I thought we did well. “When a new manager comes in it’s a clean slate for everybody and it’s up to every individual to show him what they have to offer and how they can help the team reach the next level. “It’s not just the guys who were involved in the game last night, those who started and came off the bench, everyone has come together and we’ll all fight for the same cause.” Norwood has been a prolific goalscorer throughout a career that has taken him into non-league and then back into the EFL. He was Town’s top marksman in each of his first two seasons at the club, having joined in 2019 after rejecting the chance to extend his stay at Tranmere and instead make a fresh start in Suffolk. Last night’s clincher was his third goal in as many games after being brought in from the cold by interim manager John McGreal, who took charge for four games after the departure of Cook, the man who exiled Norwood to train with the U23s. Penney added: “James Norwood scores goals and that’s the be-all and end-all of it. Off the field, no comment, but on the pitch he scores goals and that’s all that matters. It’s why strikers get paid the most money. He’s a top, top guy.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



markchips added 10:08 - Dec 30

Perhaps Pert is having a Positive effect on Penney which , if so, is good. Disappointed that he is wedded to playing one of only three positions. If he was committed he would be willing to play centre half if asked to. The article states Penney is on a season long loan. Think this is not him and applies to Coulson. 0

Wacko added 10:10 - Dec 30

Phil - Penney isn't on a season long loan! He's ours 0

Simonds92 added 10:11 - Dec 30

Season long loan?! Is he not contracted for 2/3 years after a free transfer? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments