Bakay: All My Expectations Were Blown Away
Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 10:11
Blues co-owner Berke Bakay says all his expectations were blown away during his first visit to the club following April’s takeover.
Bakay (pictured right with chairman Mike O'Leary) and fellow Three Lion Mark Detmer (left) arrived from the States ahead of the 1-1 draw with Sunderland and remained in the UK over Christmas before watching last night’s 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.
“Until next time Ipswich Town,” he wrote on Twitter. “Had high expectations coming in and not surprisingly, all my expectations were blown away. I am going to miss Portman Road.
“You all made me and my family felt at home during our trip and thank you for the incredible hospitality.”
Photo: Matchday Images
