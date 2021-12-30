Bakay: All My Expectations Were Blown Away

Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 10:11 Blues co-owner Berke Bakay says all his expectations were blown away during his first visit to the club following April’s takeover. Bakay (pictured right with chairman Mike O'Leary) and fellow Three Lion Mark Detmer (left) arrived from the States ahead of the 1-1 draw with Sunderland and remained in the UK over Christmas before watching last night’s 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers. “Until next time Ipswich Town,” he wrote on Twitter. “Had high expectations coming in and not surprisingly, all my expectations were blown away. I am going to miss Portman Road. “You all made me and my family felt at home during our trip and thank you for the incredible hospitality.” Until next time @IpswichTown

Had high expectations coming in and not surprisingly, all my expectations were blown away. I am going to miss #PortmanRoad . You all made me and my family felt at home during our trip and thank you for the incredible hospitality 🙏🏻

See you soon! pic.twitter.com/9J6jiDBAyC — Berke Bakay (@berkebakay) December 30, 2021

midastouch added 10:20 - Dec 30

Sounds like he enjoyed his visit and he must have been especially chuffed to leave on a high after a win last night. 2

Bazza8564 added 11:42 - Dec 30

Portman Road has the capability to rock like that every game, it was awesome for him and Mark to see the win and hear that last 10 minutes, I hope that simply drives them on for more like it does us :) 0

