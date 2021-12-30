Lincoln Match Postponed
Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 12:24
Town’s New Year’s Day game at home to Lincoln City has been postponed at the Imps’ request due to Covid cases at Sincil Bank.
Lincoln’s game at Rotherham last night had been called off and so Saturday’s postponement comes as little surprise.
An EFL statement regarding the game reads: "Lincoln City informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Portman Road due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.
“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.
“In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.
“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
Photo: Steve Waller
