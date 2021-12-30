Lincoln Match Postponed

Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 12:24 Town’s New Year’s Day game at home to Lincoln City has been postponed at the Imps’ request due to Covid cases at Sincil Bank. Lincoln’s game at Rotherham last night had been called off and so Saturday’s postponement comes as little surprise. An EFL statement regarding the game reads: "Lincoln City informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Portman Road due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad. “In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement. “In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained. “A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Photo: Steve Waller



boroughblue added 12:26 - Dec 30

So you’re saying they don’t have 16 players fit in the club? Starting to think it’s a bit of a cop out for clubs to just call off games to wait until players come back from injury.



Very disappointing, was a chance to kick on and try and get some momentum in front of another big crowd. 5

Cloddyseedbed added 12:35 - Dec 30

Be interested to know how many cases of Covid they have out of a squad of 27 players. 2

Stewart27 added 12:37 - Dec 30

Stupid, pathetic tin pot little club. Should be ashamed of themselves. -5

RobITFC added 12:40 - Dec 30

EFL really need to grow a pair and stop teams postponing games when they have enough squad players and not include "injured" players as a reason to postpone. Lincoln probably watched us last night and thought ermm no thank you!! 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:47 - Dec 30

FA Cup 4th round for the replay 0

jas0999 added 12:48 - Dec 30

It would sadly appear that clubs are hiding behind covid to get matches postponed. Can Lincoln not field a team? Really. It’s very disappointing. This appears to be an easy way out for clubs now. -2

grinch added 12:52 - Dec 30

Can't be helped nit all Clubs gave same resources as Town will cut them some slack. Also allows Walton to return and more time on training ground either a good coach to resolve some of our problems again build on last night's game 1

johnwarksshorts added 13:03 - Dec 30

Let's get real here. I think if we were in their position we would have done the same. 2

billlm added 13:08 - Dec 30

Boroughblue, it's excactly what their all doing, hard to stop the spread of Omicron these days, but if you have enough players you should be playing, 0

ArnieM added 13:11 - Dec 30

Oh what surprise, not!

0

ringwoodblue added 13:13 - Dec 30

I know it’s disappointing when games are postponed but we are still in a pandemic with case numbers soaring so it’s hardly a surprise.



I say use the time effectively to give the players more coaching time and instil the new ideas and methods the McKenna is introducing.



However I think the season should be extended to allow for all the postponed fixtures to be accommodated. 0

