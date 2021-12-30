Norwood: The Way We Fought and Won Was Fantastic
Thursday, 30th Dec 2021 14:44
James Norwood was delighted with the manner of the Blues’ 1-0 home victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road, in which he says the winning goal came off his knees, and is enjoying his 'Bash Brothers' strike partnership with Macauley Bonne.
Norwood bundled the first goal of the Kieran McKenna era over the line from close range a minute before half-time to see the Blues to their victory.
“It was enjoyable, the way they play, the way we fought against them and to win that way was fantastic,” Norwood told iFollow Ipswich.
“It’s a performance and a desire to win that we’ve been needing for a while now, so for us to score, keep a clean sheet and stem their long balls and everything else was a welcome thing.
“I think people have questioned us and our desire. I think the last couple of games have showed that it’s always been there and we’re putting it into place.
“The gaffer’s put us in certain positions, we’ve worked on things for the last couple of weeks and hopefully it comes to fruition and this was a little taste.”
Regarding his partnership with Bonne, he continued: “The gaffer said before the game, me and Macca are the Bash Brothers, if anyone’s seen [the 1992 ice hockey comedy] The Mighty Ducks. We throw ourselves about, we’ve been in non-league where it is a bit crash, bang, wallop and for us they’re enjoyable games.
“We’ve got players who have come down and play with real quality so we can mix it up. It can come in to me and Macca or we can go through Sone and Chappers, who love to play the ball to feet.”
The 31-year-old says he hopes he can help end Bonne’s 10-game goal drought: “I think people can see that we get on really well. If it’s not me scoring, hopefully he’ll start scoring. He had a chance today, he was unlucky with the offside, I’m not entirely sure it was offside, but one’s going to come off his shin or something and he’s going to go on another run.
“If I can give him something to chase or tap in I’ll be more than happy to. He’s working his nuts off for me and I’ve scored a couple now, so hopefully it’s his turn soon.”
Regarding his goal, his third in his last three league games and his fourth of the season, he said: “I think it summed up my performance, it came off both my knees and went in the net.
“I had a little bit of a struggle with the ball today, just forced to work hard but just by being in the right position sometimes you get lucky and it’s hit me on both knees and gone in.”
Photo: Matchday Images
