Barry Recalled By Villa

Monday, 3rd Jan 2022 16:38 Forward Louie Barry has been recalled to Aston Villa halfway through his planned season-long loan at Portman Road. According to various reports in the West Midlands, Barry was back at his parent club this morning for talks with boss Steven Gerrard and Mile Jedinak, the club’s loans manager, and TWTD can confirm his time with the Blues is now at an end. The 18-year-old appeared fleetingly for the Blues during the first half of the season, making just four starts, only one in the league, and two sub appearances having signed on loan in August. The former West Brom and Barcelona youngster’s last appearance came in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester in early November with his previous action a month prior to that in the same competition at Gillingham. Thankyou to everyone @IpswichTown for a great experience. Good luck for the rest of the season👊 https://t.co/zw0G4D9pOQ — Louie Barry (@LouieBarry6) January 3, 2022 As a result, the England U18 international’s return to Villa Park had been widely expected. The Premier League side are expected to send him out for another spell, with League Two Swindon reportedly keen. Asked about the Sutton Coldfield-born attacker’s situation ahead of Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers, Blues manager Kieran McKenna said discussions with the youngster regarding his future were at that stage ongoing. “Louie’s been training with us. He’s been training well. Louie is a player I know from watching academy football and watching England youths,” he said. “He’s obviously a talented boy. He hasn’t played as much football as he would have hoped to have done but also will have learned an awful lot from his first move. I’ve had a couple of good discussions with him. “I think the first loan move is very often about the experiences that you pick up off the pitch and everyone at the club speaks very highly of Louie and how he has conducted himself, and he’s positive about the experience that he’s had. “We’re having conversations with Louie and he’s training with us, and we’re continuing to speak to him about what the best option for him is going forward.” Barry's exit means Town now have four players on season-long loans, keeper Christian Walton frayden Coulson from Middlesbrough, Bersant Celina from Dijon and Macauley Bonne from QPR. Clubs are permitted to name five loanees in a matchday squad. The Villa youngster's departure is the first Portman Road action of the January transfer window which opened on Saturday. Meanwhile, Town have sold all 2,100 seats for next Saturday’s rearranged League One game against Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium.

Photo: ITFC



Ipswichbusiness added 16:44 - Jan 3

Predictable; if he wasn’t playing for us regularly then I can’t see much point in the loan continuing either from our point of view or Villa’s.



Good luck to the lad, I hope that he makes it. 2

Mark added 16:44 - Jan 3

This makes sense for all parties. League Two would seem a better level for Barry at the moment. 1

stocktractor added 16:46 - Jan 3

No Celina on the first team website now either 0

WeWereZombies added 16:52 - Jan 3

frayden Coulson? Tired genes, Phil? 0

Bergholtblue added 17:03 - Jan 3

Not surprised by this. It is a shame though and I hope this has not knocked his confidence. I wish him well for the future. 1

Mac2812 added 17:04 - Jan 3

Good luck to the lad. To be fair, I think we would all agree, from what we saw of him in the team, which I appreciate wasn't a great deal, that he wasn't good enough. I think he could benefit a great deal from a spell in non league. 0

ArnieM added 17:08 - Jan 3

Simple fact is , he wasn’t better ( or maybe even as good as), those players ahead of him. Celina, Chaplin or Fraser.



Wrong time for him at this Club. I suspect if he’s come here whilst Lsmbert was still the boss with the old squad , he’d have played far more.



Good luck at Swindon ( if that’s where he ends up ) … 0

rgp1 added 17:10 - Jan 3

Shows what a sh1t state football is in when clubs now employ a 'loans' manager! What the hell does he do outside the transfer window? 1

churchmans81 added 17:14 - Jan 3

Amazing really given it’s reported he signed a three-year contract with Barcelona in 2019 having previously been close to signing for PSG and yet now looks like he’s heading to L2. Obviously an incredible young talent so hopefully he gets the chance to play regular football and moves forward from here. Good luck ! 1

Edmundo added 17:17 - Jan 3

I thought that too, rgp1.

Didn't realise we had the full compliment of loans again, but Walton, Celina and Bonne have been pretty important. Hope we can sign two of those come season end. Might be wishful thinking tbf, but the new gaffer seems keen on developing our own before loans, which is good news. 0

ArnieM added 17:22 - Jan 3

Churchmans81: but the question is if he’s heading to L2, is he an “ incredible talent”? Why are no clubs in the Championship looking at him ? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:24 - Jan 3

A loans manager monitors progress, reports that back, remains in contact with the players over the season, makes contacts at other clubs, builds relationships, assess suitability of clubs.... 0

rgp1 added 17:24 - Jan 3

@ edmundo remember some pretty good Mexican fella we had a few years ago? Apparently he's been released by his club in Mexico. 0

RegencyBlue added 17:37 - Jan 3

No great surprise.



Villa loaned him out to play games which he hasn’t done with us. 0

planetblue_2011 added 17:53 - Jan 3

Never given a chance was he? Ridiculous signing really🤷‍♂️why would he not want to play football for another half a season. Wish you luck Louie & hope Stevie G gives you a chance at Villa 0

