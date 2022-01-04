Blues in Walton Talks as Brighton Consider Keeper's Future

Tuesday, 4th Jan 2022 13:32 Brighton and Hove Albion have not yet made a decision on whether to recall keeper Christian Walton from his loan at Town with the Blues keen on signing the 26-year-old on a permanent basis. Walton is on a season-long loan with Town but with the Seagulls weighing-up bringing him back to the Amex Stadium during the January window in order to cash in on him with the Wadebridge-born keeper potentially able to move on a free transfer in the summer. We understand talks between the parties involved are ongoing with the Blues keen to keep Walton for the rest of the campaign and beyond with a permanent move to Portman Road under discussion, the keeper having been one of Town's best performers since making his move in August. When asked about his position following the FA Cup replay defeat to Barrow, Walton was unable to comment but said he was happy at Portman Road. “I think that sort of thing is best left to the hierarchy within the clubs,” he said. “I’ve nothing to say on that at the minute because I don’t really know my situation. All I do know is that I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here. “I think my form’s been good but I don’t think that’s for me to talk about at this moment, after a 2-0 defeat at Barrow. “As long as I can keep doing as much as I can for the team within games then hopefully it spirals and has a knock-on effect throughout the team. “I will always want to be doing better and will continue to work hard and apply myself. This is a great football club to be playing for and I love playing for the club. “This is a massive football club and any player within the divisions would want to come and play for Ipswich. “You’ve seen the players that we’ve recruited in the summer from higher divisions and you can see from the support that we get how good the club is. I’m really enjoying my time here.” Another thing which could count in Town’s favour is that Walton has a strong relationship with new goalkeeper-coach Rene Gilmartin, the pair having been at Plymouth together early in his career. Despite speculation to the contrary, it’s understood Town have received no contact from Swansea City regarding midfielder Scott Fraser, who previously played for their manager Russell Martin with the MK Dons. Similarly, leaders Rotherham have made no approach regarding striker Kayden Jackson despite suggestions that they are eyeing the 27-year-old, who may be among those who could move on during the window having made only two sub appearances in the league so far during 2021/22. We understand there is also nothing in claims that Town are among the English clubs showing interest in Linfield full-back Trai Hume. The 19-year-old is said to be close to joining Sunderland with the Blues, Burnley and Lincoln also claimed to be keen.

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 13:42 - Jan 4

When I read it was Alan Nixon who'd said he was already on his way back to Brighton I didn't believe it.

He's the only main reporter who's been shouting off.

Mr Ashton and Co, Get your charm down to the AMEX and get this deal done! 2

SamWhiteUK added 13:42 - Jan 4

Keeping CW should be a priority. Yes, Hladky could come good, but CW is proven more than capable for what we need. 3

Europablue added 14:04 - Jan 4

It makes no sense to leave a club that you are No. 1 at for another club where you have to settle in and claim the position again. He's obviously not interesting Premier League clubs, so realistically it is stick with us or go to a new club in the Championship. Hopefully, we will be there in a year or two and perhaps challenging at the right end of the Championship. 1

Linkboy13 added 14:05 - Jan 4

Yes Walton looked good even with a shaky defence in front of him. But with the current coaching staff having seemingly sorted out the problems in that department he should be a great signing. Hladky was much more confident in the Wycombe game. What the coaching staff have done in such a short space of time has been really impressive . 3

Sixto6 added 14:06 - Jan 4

Without Walton I think any slim chance we have of making the playoffs will definitely be gone. -2

MickMillsTash added 14:12 - Jan 4

Big Bart sized hole in goal has not helped our plight for the last 2 seasons.

This guy looks like he could fill it, would like to see Hladky work out but not certain he will come good.

Deal ! 4

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:16 - Jan 4

We need this guy, he has the potential to form the bedrock of a solid defence 3

Bazza8564 added 14:37 - Jan 4

If there was an opening and shut cases for loans to be recalled they would, as we saw with Barry, be done by now.

Mark Ashton gets things done, i fully expect this guy to stay permanently, as I do with Bonne.

MA rarely lets us know whats going on until the ink is dry, but he doesn't often fail either, so im expecting good news in due course.

On Jackson, suspect he will leave one way or another this month, either having contract paid up or on a free, and I wouldn't be surprised it Toto doesnt move on as well, soon out of contract, out of the team atm and playing in an area I suspect we will be looking to strengthen.

0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:42 - Jan 4

If Walton is out of contract in the summer then Brighton won’t be getting much by selling him now; they should have done that last summer.



We ought to be in a strong position to do a deal, especially if he is happy here. 2

blues1 added 14:46 - Jan 4

Mickmills tash. Can only assume u weren't at the wycombe game. Where, as linkboy says Haldky looked much better. If he can play behind a settled defence, rather than a different one every week he'll prove what a good keeper he is. 1

ringwoodblue added 14:47 - Jan 4

Would love to see Walton signed permanently but we may need to fight off competition from lower Championship clubs.



I’d also like to see Jackson, Nolan and Nsiala go as they just aren’t good enough or are constantly injured. 2

blues1 added 14:49 - Jan 4

Ipswichbusiness. The issue with trying to sign Walton permanently is likely to be his wage demands. He's on premier lge wages, and with us very close to the 60% limit on wages, it could prove impossible to get a deal done with him. 1

Europablue added 15:05 - Jan 4

Bazza8564 I don't see much of a benefit of paying up Jackson's contract, the only benefit would be on the wage limit. We could definitely find a buyer who will at least take the wages off our hands. 0

