Blues in Walton Talks as Brighton Consider Keeper's Future
Tuesday, 4th Jan 2022 13:32
Brighton and Hove Albion have not yet made a decision on whether to recall keeper Christian Walton from his loan at Town with the Blues keen on signing the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.
Walton is on a season-long loan with Town but with the Seagulls weighing-up bringing him back to the Amex Stadium during the January window in order to cash in on him with the Wadebridge-born keeper potentially able to move on a free transfer in the summer.
We understand talks between the parties involved are ongoing with the Blues keen to keep Walton for the rest of the campaign and beyond with a permanent move to Portman Road under discussion, the keeper having been one of Town's best performers since making his move in August.
When asked about his position following the FA Cup replay defeat to Barrow, Walton was unable to comment but said he was happy at Portman Road.
“I think that sort of thing is best left to the hierarchy within the clubs,” he said. “I’ve nothing to say on that at the minute because I don’t really know my situation. All I do know is that I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here.
“I think my form’s been good but I don’t think that’s for me to talk about at this moment, after a 2-0 defeat at Barrow.
“As long as I can keep doing as much as I can for the team within games then hopefully it spirals and has a knock-on effect throughout the team.
“I will always want to be doing better and will continue to work hard and apply myself. This is a great football club to be playing for and I love playing for the club.
“This is a massive football club and any player within the divisions would want to come and play for Ipswich.
“You’ve seen the players that we’ve recruited in the summer from higher divisions and you can see from the support that we get how good the club is. I’m really enjoying my time here.”
Another thing which could count in Town’s favour is that Walton has a strong relationship with new goalkeeper-coach Rene Gilmartin, the pair having been at Plymouth together early in his career.
Despite speculation to the contrary, it’s understood Town have received no contact from Swansea City regarding midfielder Scott Fraser, who previously played for their manager Russell Martin with the MK Dons.
Similarly, leaders Rotherham have made no approach regarding striker Kayden Jackson despite suggestions that they are eyeing the 27-year-old, who may be among those who could move on during the window having made only two sub appearances in the league so far during 2021/22.
We understand there is also nothing in claims that Town are among the English clubs showing interest in Linfield full-back Trai Hume.
The 19-year-old is said to be close to joining Sunderland with the Blues, Burnley and Lincoln also claimed to be keen.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]