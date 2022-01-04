Woolfenden: Fresh Start

Tuesday, 4th Jan 2022 15:45 Centre-half Luke Woolfenden believes Kieran McKenna’s appointment as Blues boss has presented a fresh start for players such as himself who have been on the fringes for much of this season. The 23-year-old made only two league appearances after the end of August before returning to the side under interim-manager John McGreal when the Blues faced Sunderland a week before Christmas. The academy product subsequently kept his place and impressed during new boss McKenna’s first match as the Blues defeated Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 at Portman Road. “I’ve not played that much this year for different reasons but I’m looking to kick on now and get back in the team,” Woolfenden told the club site. “It’s a fresh start and a chance for a few of us to get out there and go again. When you’re not playing, it’s the worst thing in the world. Now, with a new start, you can get your head together, see if you are in the plans and go from there. “All of the sessions have been really good, really sharp and really intense. It’s been a lot of football fitness rather than just running. It’s been very game-related, so I’ve found it really good. “Kieran has been at the biggest club in England and one that is definitely in the top three biggest clubs in the world [Manchester United], so I've just been picking his brains about that. “Just knowing how the top athletes live and work will be good for me and everyone else at the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Carberry added 15:57 - Jan 4

Haven't we heard this before? 0

Ipswichbusiness added 16:03 - Jan 4

He says that he hasn’t played much for “different reasons”. It would be interesting to know what they were. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:10 - Jan 4

Carberry , Let’s clear away the doubts and look on the positive side ; we all know this young man has real potential so if KM can get him fired up , inspired to “ love “ his football and to focus then we should all be delighted !

From a distance ,and with hindsight, it does look as though PC played the compromise card with LW ,which obviously didn’t re- light any flames !

I wish him every success ; at 23 he’s the world and a career in front of him ,and ITFC can only be the winners if he prospers .

COYB 5

Saxonblue74 added 16:15 - Jan 4

With respect, PC was only here for 5 minutes! Didn't that represent a "fresh start"? That said, he did look decent against Wycombe and it was good to see him higher up the pitch. 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:16 - Jan 4

.....PC must have had faith in him or he would have been out of the door with the rest of the dead wood. 0

Barty added 16:17 - Jan 4

Its a fresh start for all players to impress the new boss 1

Europablue added 16:33 - Jan 4

If I was one of those players that PC shifted out, I would have stuck it out knowing that I would outlast him and have another chance! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments