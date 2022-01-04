Woolfenden: Fresh Start
Tuesday, 4th Jan 2022 15:45
Centre-half Luke Woolfenden believes Kieran McKenna’s appointment as Blues boss has presented a fresh start for players such as himself who have been on the fringes for much of this season.
The 23-year-old made only two league appearances after the end of August before returning to the side under interim-manager John McGreal when the Blues faced Sunderland a week before Christmas.
The academy product subsequently kept his place and impressed during new boss McKenna’s first match as the Blues defeated Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 at Portman Road.
“I’ve not played that much this year for different reasons but I’m looking to kick on now and get back in the team,” Woolfenden told the club site.
“It’s a fresh start and a chance for a few of us to get out there and go again. When you’re not playing, it’s the worst thing in the world. Now, with a new start, you can get your head together, see if you are in the plans and go from there.
“All of the sessions have been really good, really sharp and really intense. It’s been a lot of football fitness rather than just running. It’s been very game-related, so I’ve found it really good.
“Kieran has been at the biggest club in England and one that is definitely in the top three biggest clubs in the world [Manchester United], so I've just been picking his brains about that.
“Just knowing how the top athletes live and work will be good for me and everyone else at the club.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
Boxing Days to Remember by LegendRay
I was there on December 28th 1963 when the taxi driver emerged from the fog, moving in an ungainly way, speeding towards me.
Another New Manager, Another New Gamble by Broganonthewing
Since our beloved Towen turned professional 85 years ago in 1936, we have had 18 full-time managers.
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]