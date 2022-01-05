Horse Named After Blues Legend to Make Debut

Wednesday, 5th Jan 2022 11:38 Race horse Beattie is Back, named after Blues legend Kevin Beattie, makes its debut in the 1pm race at Newcastle on Thursday. Top trainer Richard Fahey ‘donated’ the horse to the Kevin Beattie Foundation last year, its name echoing the chant which used to ring around Portman Road. Malcolm Thompson from the Foundation will be attending Thursday's race as Fahey’s guest. Beattie is Back’s sire, Mayson, won the July Cup in 2012 so it is from good stock and there are high hopes for its future. The two-year-old has had one or two minor setbacks but is now ready to make its debut in front of Sky’s cameras at Newcastle on Thursday afternoon. It is currently 10-1 in the betting. The Kevin Beattie Foundation celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this week having raised more than £15,000 for charities via various events in its first 12 months.

Photo: Action Images



Jugsy added 12:01 - Jan 5

Now I know what to use my free £5 skybet on... 0

