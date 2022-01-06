Evans: We All Knew the Sessions Were Going to Be Really Good

Thursday, 6th Jan 2022 06:00 Lee Evans has been impressed but not surprised by the impact new manager Kieran McKenna’s has made since taking charge of Town late last month. McKenna led his players to a victory over promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers in his first game in charge since leaving his role as a first team coach at Manchester United to take charge of team affairs at Portman Road. Asked about the new era, midfielder Evans said: “It’s been very good. His coaching career speaks for itself. He’s been at arguably the biggest club in the world for a number of years. We all knew that the sessions were going to be really good. “He’s only had the one game but he was very calm beforehand and told us exactly what he wanted us to do. “He knew pretty much how the game was going to go. I’m really impressed and really impressed with the training. I think all of the boys have raised it up a level. “It’s been really good so far so hopefully, now the games are starting to kick back in, we can carry on and get on the run we need. That’s the important thing. We’ve done enough training now and it’s all about getting into the games. “The sessions are a little bit different. We do a lot more sharp, short stuff than what we did in the past. Hopefully, that will help us, especially with the way we are going to be trying to play now; playing out from the back more, playing in tight spaces. “It’s more about intensity, trying to stay as fit as we can and trying to maintain that intensity for as long as possible.”

Evans, 27, may be one of Town’s most experienced players with the games he has clocked up at Newport, Wolves, Bradford, Wigan and Town taking him within touching distance of his 300th career appearance – but he is still looking to learn. “Of course,” he added. “I don’t think you can ever stop learning. That goes for all of us; the younger boys, the older boys and the ones in the middle. “Everyone is learning. If you can’t learn from someone who’s been around the best players in the world, I’m not sure you ever will.” For his management debut McKenna opted to stick with the three-at-the-back system implemented by interim boss John McGreal for the 1-1 home draw with high-flying Sunderland, the last of his four games at the helm before handing over control to the new man. But will it be the same again at Gillingham on Saturday? Evans continued: “John brought it in for the Sunderland game and I thought we played really well. The intensity in the first half of that Sunderland game; obviously we knew we had to rise to the occasion as we had a full house in for that game. “The boss kept with the three at the back for the last game against Wycombe and again we played really well. We probably could’ve got a few more goals. If he stays with a three or goes with a four, I’m sure we’ll adapt. “When I was at Sheffield United, we played with a similar system with a back three and I also played in front of a back four then. “It was probably a bit different at Sheffield United as we had those overlapping centre-halves, which was pretty unique. “Whether it’s three or four at the back, getting on the ball and trying to dictate games probably suits me a lot more than where I was getting asked to play earlier on in the season. Playing a bit higher probably doesn’t suit my game as much. “But with the talent in the group, I think we could play any system really. I think the boss will change systems going into different games depending on the challenges of the opposition. “You’ve got to be able to adapt. At Sheffield United, with my short spell there of six, seven or eight months, I really enjoyed it. “We played three at the back and everyone knew their roles and responsibilities. It was an enjoyable system to play in, especially for me as a centre-midfielder. “I’m not sure that if we do carry on with three at the back it would be the same as at Sheffield United. It was a pretty unique way of playing. “There are a lot of teams in the Premier League and Championship who will change to a three at the back but you can play it a lot of different ways. “It’s just about how the boss wants us to play it if we stay like that but, as I said, I’m pretty sure that there will be times where we go to a four at the back as well. It’s just about adapting for different teams and what threats they pose.” Finally, Evans was asked about the importance of retaining the services of on-loan Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton, whose future on the south coast has been the subject of media speculation recently, with the Seagulls said to be considering the possibility of recalling him in January and selling him to one of the many Championship clubs reported to be interested in signing him. Evans responded: “It would be massive. I think he’s shown in his short time here how good of a goalkeeper he is. He’ll say he’s probably got another level to go as well. “He’s been brilliant. It is an important player, your goalkeeper, but we’ll see how that one goes. “We’ve got other really good goalkeepers in Vas [Vaclav Hladky] and Tomas [Holy]. But I’m sure the club will be trying everything they can to keep him here.”

Photo: Action Images



