Cook: At All My Clubs Apart From Ipswich I Felt I Was in Control of My Own Destiny
Thursday, 6th Jan 2022 13:14
Former Blues boss Paul Cook says he never felt in control of his own destiny at Town, citing the approach to pre-season training and the lack of a recruitment room.
Cook was relieved of his duties at Portman Road following the 0-0 FA Cup second-round draw with Barrow a month ago having only been appointed at the start of March.
Yesterday, the 54-year-old insisted he should have been given longer with the Blues while suggesting working with the performance department brought in by the club over the summer led to “challenges”.
Speaking to the Legends of the Spire podcast, the one-time Chesterfield boss was asked whether the job of manager has changed in the 15 years since he took charge of his first club, Southport.
“It just has changed,” he reflected. “From my last job now where I went into a club, and there’s no criticism here towards people, it was different, we went in with a performance department, I never took training during the pre-season. There was no boxing gym cultures, there was no making players feel hardship.
“And somewhere now along the way we’ve created the term head coach. I think in the modern-day game what they’re trying to do with the head coach is to take a lot of the pressures away from them. Yet we still sack the head coach and everyone else stays.
“I think as a manager you want to be in control of your own destiny. At all my clubs apart from Ipswich I felt I was in control of my own destiny.
“I look back at Ipswich. For example, no recruitment room in the summer. No problem with that. When I left two weeks ago, still no recruitment room in place. How can Ipswich Town not have a recruitment room when we’re signing a lot of players? Come on.
“As I go back to all my other clubs, I’ve had my own recruitment people. I had my own fitness guys. I’ve implemented my culture and my habits and I think the change in football now [is] where people want to see a modern-day young coach playing football.
“We actually just want to see a good manager, who has got good values and good principles. That’s what we want to see.
“And at the football club, that managers should be allowed to make sure that he’s the one setting the culture. He’s the one that’s ingraining the habits into the players and he’s the one that creates the trust amongst everyone.
“It’s something I’ve had at three out of my four clubs but unfortunately it’s something that has seen me sacked at Ipswich when I didn’t have it, that’s the saddest thing for me.
“And I wish Ipswich Town every success, every, every success because they’ve got an amazing support base, an amazing football club and they’re just a little bit starved of success and hopefully time will bring that success for everyone at that club.”
Cook has no doubt that he wants to get straight back on the bike following his Portman Road departure.
“Right back in to management,” he said when quizzed on his plans. “I love football. As you can see from the podcast, I breathe it, I live it. I watch Liverpool whenever I can’t, I’m getting tired of watching Liverpool, I’ve watched three games in the last week.
“I’ve had enough of my mates, I’ve had enough of Christmas and I want to be back in football as soon as possible, hopefully at a club that allows me to create trust, culture and habits.”
Photo: TWTD
