McKenna: We're in a Good Position On Illness and Injuries
Thursday, 6th Jan 2022 14:36
Boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues are in a good position illness and injury-wise going into Saturday’s game at Gillingham.
Town had a handful of Covid cases in the week leading up to their last match, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe between Christmas and New Year, but McKenna says everyone is now fine on that front.
“Thankfully we’re in a really good position. No illness in the group over the last week or so, so that’s been good,” the Northern Irishman said.
“We’ve a few players back in training now recovering from illness and injury, so we’ve had a really big, large group available to train.
“I think Jon Nolan and Coulson are the only two absentees at the moment, and other than that we’ve had a really big group training and everyone fighting and competing to be involved in the game on Saturday.”
Coulson has spent time back at Middlesbrough as he continues his recovery from the knock he sustained at Wycombe at the start of November. Speaking last week, Boro boss Chris Wilder said the left-back was four-to-six weeks from making his return to action.
Among those who had previously been out but who were pictured in training earlier in the week were keeper Christian Walton and forward Bersant Celina.
Town’s New Year’s Day game at home to Lincoln was postponed, which McKenna said had positives and negatives.
“It’s silver linings,” he reflected. “We wanted to play the Lincoln game, we felt like we had good momentum and good options to come into that game as well.
“But it wasn’t to be, so we’ve used the time well. Lots of training, lots of work on the pitch, meetings, trying to get a better understanding of the players and give them a better understanding of how we want to play.
“We’ve managed to give them a day or two off as well along the way, so we feel like we’re in a good position.
“Everyone’s fresh, we’ve worked a lot, we’re hungry and everyone’s looking forward to the game.”
Photo: Matchday Images
