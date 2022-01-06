McKenna On Walton: We Hope Something Can Be Done
Thursday, 6th Jan 2022 14:51
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that the Blues are working on recruiting goalkeeper Christian Walton on a permanent basis.
The 26-year-old is on a season-long loan but with parent club Brighton weighing-up whether to recall him in order to sell him with his contract up in the summer.
Walton has been hugely impressive since signing on loan in August and Town are working on securing the Wadebridge-born glovesman full-time.
“I’m not involved in those negotiations and discussions on the frontline, but Christian has been fantastic for the club, he’s had a really good season.
“He’s a really top goalkeeper and still got the potential to improve, is still a really good age for a goalkeeper and we feel like he can go again and over the next few years can bring his game to another level and really still develop himself further.
“So, he’s a player that we really like and he’s a player that we’d like to be here. The club are discussing it at the moment with Brighton and Christian himself, and we hope that something can be done there.”
Photo: Pagepix
