McKenna: Norwood and Woolfenden Good Examples

Thursday, 6th Jan 2022 17:21 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says James Norwood and Luke Woolfenden are good examples of players being ready to take the opportunity to contribute when it has come to them and hopes others will do the same. The striker had been out of favour and looking on his way out of the club until he was recalled during John McGreal’s short spell as interim manager of the Blues. The 31-year-old kept his place for McKenna’s first game, forming a Bash Brothers front pairing with Macauley Bonne, and scored the winning goal as Town beat Wycombe 1-0 at Portman Road, his third goal in three league games. Similarly, centre-half Woolfenden had been a bit-part player for much of the campaign but came into the team as McGreal switched to a three-man backline at half-time in the FA Cup defeat at Barrow and kept his place for the 1-1 draw with Sunderland and then the game against the Chairboys under McKenna. “That’s the challenge for everyone and we’ve been clear on that with the players,” the new boss said. “We’ve got a really big squad, it’s impossible for everyone to play. It’s difficult to get on our bench at the moment, certainly that’s going to be the case this weekend, we have a lot of good players available who have all trained well and will all think they deserve to have a part to play. “But any manager can only pick a team on what he feels is right and can pick a squad on the same criteria. So, we’re just trying to encourage them that everyone is going to have a part to play. “If the club is going to be successful over a long period of time, it’s going to need a strong squad. Even when you feel like you’re not part of it, when you’re not getting the opportunities that you want, your opportunity can only be around the corner and as a professional footballer, you’re paid to train well, prepare yourself and be ready for when the manager calls you. “It’s about being ready when that opportunity comes. You’ve done all the right things, you’re fit and you’ve looked after yourself well and you’re ready to take that opportunity and contribute to the group whenever your time comes. “James is a good example of that, Luke Woolfenden’s a good example of that, boys who haven’t played so much but in the last couple of games have come in and had an impact. “And hopefully they won’t be the last ones to come in and impact the team and help us get results.”

