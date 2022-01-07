McKenna Looking Forward to Seeing Away Support as Blues Travel to Gillingham

Town will be backed by around 2,100 supporters at MEMS Priestfield Stadium, but those not making the trip can still watch the full game live with a £10 match pass.



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 5, 2022 McKenna says the Gills have similarities with his first Town opponents, Wycombe Wanderers, who the Blues defeated 1-0 in their last game on Wednesday 29th December. “Gillingham are an opponent that aren't too dissimilar to Wycombe in terms of style,” he added. “They're a strong team physically and they're effective on set pieces and winning the second ball. They will put us under pressure and try to put balls into the box. “Against Wycombe we stood up well to that type of threat, and the clean sheet was a big factor as it gave us the foundation to go on and win the game. “If we're as solid, organised and resolute as we were in that game, and with the same level of determination, then we give ourselves a good chance.”

“The challenge is to hit those levels that we did against Wycombe in the parts of the game that we played well, and try to maintain that for longer. “We need to be mentally, physically and tactically prepared for what they offer, and then we'll try to show our quality.” Gills boss Steve Evans is known for his lively approach to watching games from the touchline and famously had fallings-out with former Town managers Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert. Asked whether he had sought any advice regarding Evans as he faces him for the first time, McKenna said: “No, not at all. Obviously, Steve is a very experienced coach and has a really good record with a lot of experience and wins under his belt, and has managed a lot of games. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and his teams and we know it’s going to be a big challenge. We know the type of game they will want to make it and they are very good at it and very effective at how they play it. “Obviously they’re having a challenging moment in terms of wins, so they are going to be fighting with everything they’ve got for a result and we need to make sure we’re doing the same. “We need to be 100 per cent on commitment and our aggression, and our physicality in the game needs to be at an absolute top level, and then beyond that we need to control ourselves with the ball, we need to play how we want to play and we need to be effective. “So, I think for sure I’ll be more focused on what’s going on on the pitch and obviously full respect to Gillingham and Steve, and I wish them well for the season, but we hope that we can go there on Saturday and get the result.” McKenna may well stick with essentially the same team that beat the Chairboys in his opening fixture, given that result and the Gills’ similar approach. Christian Walton could return in goal, however, having missed the Wycombe game after suffering with Covid. Otherwise, Vaclav Hladky will again get the nod between the sticks. Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson will continue as the three centre-halves with Wes Burns and Matt Penney once again the wing-backs. Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans look set to keep their places in the centre of midfield with James Norwood and Sone Aluko either side of central striker Macauley Bonne. Bersant Celina is back in training after illness and a hamstring problem but will probably only be among the subs. Cameron Burgess, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper are back in training after Covid but also seem more likely to be on the bench than in the XI. Gills manager Evans says the Priestfield Stadium crowd will have a significant role to play against the Blues. “Ipswich is going to be massive, really tough, we are in a battle at that bottom end and we need some points to get out of that battle,” he told KentOnline. “We are going to fight, we might get beaten by quality but we are going to fight. If we do that again we will be in the game. “It shouldn’t be forgotten that we have got a lot of home games to come. We have been on the road and two of our home games, against Crewe and Ipswich, both were off [because of Covid]. “From that point of view we will have a catch-up time at Priestfield and that is when we need the supporters. “They have been our 12th man, sometimes our 13th man, many times in the last two seasons and we are going to need them. “We don't want doubts but we may have a day where it doesn't happen for us because we are playing some big clubs, but we know what we have to do.” Gillingham are expected to have skipper Kyle Dempsey back in their side following cartilage surgery, the midfielder having been an unused sub for draw against the MK Dons, while striker John Akinde is also expected to return following a minor hamstring injury. Evans says that in addition to the Covid situation it has been a tough period for his club with injuries. “It has been the hardest six to eight weeks ever, with game after game players getting injured, not small injuries, six, eight, 10 weeks, consistently for seven or eight weeks,” he said. “I have always said you have to find a way to come back in the next day and get motivated and be positive with the group because we have got what we have got every time we play. “Liam Manning [MK Dons manager] said before we played them he didn’t know what team we would come with. “I am 100 per cent certain when he saw our teamsheet he would have known it would be tough, as oppose to recent weeks where managers get the teamsheet and are thinking if we score one we will get three or four.” Ahead of the game, the Gills have added 19-year-old Norwich City striker Tom Dickson-Peters to their ranks on loan. Historically, Town have the upper hand on the Gills, winning 13 games between the sides (eight in the league), drawing 11 (11) and losing just three (three). The teams last met in the Papa John’s Trophy at the Priestfield Stadium in October when Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin were on target as a much-changed Town side comfortably won 2-0. Pigott gave Town the lead in the 43rd minute and Chaplin added the second on 71 with the Blues deserved victors. In March, former manager Paul Cook’s first game in charge of Town ended in a 3-1 League One defeat to Gillingham at the Priestfield Stadium. Jack Tucker gave the Gills the lead in the seventh minute but skipper Luke Chambers pulled a goal back for Town on 65, however, Oliver netted in the 73rd and 80th minutes to see the home side to a deserved first home league victory over the Blues. At Portman Road in October last year, Teddy Bishop’s goal three minutes from time saw Town to a 1-0 victory. The Blues had had plenty of chances in the first half, before the Gills improved after the break but Bishop’s fourth goal of the campaign claimed the points for Town. Blues keeper Holy joined the Blues from Gillingham in the summer of 2019 after the Czech had spent two years with the Kent club, for whom he made 107 appearances. Striker Pigott had a spell on loan with the Kent side in the second half of the 2013/14 season, scoring once in four starts and three sub appearances. The Gills squad includes a couple of players with Portman Road connections. Winger Mustapha Carayol joined the Gills in the summer after leaving Cypriot side Apollon Limassol. The Gambian international made five starts and three sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once, during a spell at Portman Road in the second half of 2017/18. Gills midfielder Stuart O’Keefe, who moved to the Priestfield Stadium from Cardiff in the summer of 2019, was an academy schoolboy with Town. Saturday’s referee is Alan Young from Cambridgeshire, who has shown 43 yellow cards and two red in nine games so far this season. Young’s last Town match was the 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth in March in which he booked seven players, including then-skipper Luke Chambers, Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop. Prior to that he had only refereed one previous competitive Town first-team game but it was a memorable one from an officiating angle - the 0-0 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers in November 2019. Just before half-time, a Chambers header was diverted into his own net by Chairboys midfielder Curtis Thompson but Young wrongly disallowed it for offside having consulted linesman Aaron Farmer with the players already lined-up for the restart. In the second half, Blues keeper Holy stopped a Joe Jacobson penalty after Chambers had fouled David Wheeler with the offence appearing to have taken place outside the area. Earlier, Town had had penalty claim of their own turned down when Jon Nolan’s shot had struck Jacobson on the hand. Young was also busy with his cards that evening with Nolan, Donacien, Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Luke Garbutt and six visiting players all booked. Young had previously been in charge of Town’s 2-0 July 2012 friendly victory at Cambridge United and the 1-0 U21 Premier Cup defeat to Southampton at Portman Road in November 2014. Squad from: Walton, Hladky, Holy, Donacien, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Vincent-Young, Penney, Clements, Morsy, Evans, El Mizouni, Carroll, Harper, Fraser, Edwards, Celina, Aluko, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott, Norwood, Jackson.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bazza8564 added 11:43 - Jan 7

Away support is a really good yardstick for a club, i sadly can’t make the next two but i know the boys and girls will do the club proud

COYB 1

Unhinged_dynamo added 11:47 - Jan 7

You used to be able to skim read a paragraph or two of lambert and cooks interviews and not miss much but I find myself reading KMs words fully, he's respectful, intelligent and professional 4

Barty added 11:48 - Jan 7

Lets give that dickhead Steve Evans a good thumping. 4-0 i reckon. COYB 1

whosroundisitanyway added 12:05 - Jan 7

Please put Burns in the squad Phil

You're scaring me! 2

PhilTWTD added 12:19 - Jan 7

whosroundisitanyway



Sorted! Sorry, forget to add him back in after his recent spell out. 2

BossMan added 12:50 - Jan 7

Chaplin must be scratching his head looking at some of the players picked ahead of him. 1

