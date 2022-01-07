Simpson and Swindon Live on TV Against Premier League Champions

Friday, 7th Jan 2022 12:18 Town fans have the chance to catch striker Tyreece Simpson in action this evening when his loan club Swindon take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the County Ground live on TV (ITV from 7.30pm). Simpson, 19, who is on loan with the Robins for the season, has enjoyed very successful spell with the League Two club up to now, scoring 10 times in 23 starts and one sub appearance in all competitions, his most recent strike coming in New Year’s Day’s 5-2 hammering of Northampton. The frontman, who spent time with City, the side he supported growing up, prior to joining Town’s academy, is contracted to the Blues until this summer with the club having an option for a further season. He has made four league appearances as a sub for the Blues in addition to two Papa John’s Trophy starts and one appearance from the bench. New Years day massacre 5-2 pic.twitter.com/AO2nDY6Cqw — Ian (@jiff1967) January 1, 2022

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments