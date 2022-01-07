Aluko: A Productive Period

Friday, 7th Jan 2022 15:20 Forward Sone Aluko says the Blues’ recent spell without a game has been a productive period as new manager Kieran McKenna has sought to instil his ideas into the squad on the training ground. Town’s last match was the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe on December 29th in McKenna’s first game in charge with the Boxing Day fixture at Gillingham - which was subsequently rescheduled for tomorrow - and Lincoln City’s visit to Portman Road both postponed due to Covid cases at the opposition clubs. The lack of matches has given McKenna unexpected time to work with the players at Playford Road, which Aluko says has been beneficial. “The sessions have been good and we have had a week or so to build up to the game this weekend,” the 32-year-old told iFollow Ipswich. “We've been working on a few things and we've got to know the manager more as well. We're understanding what he wants from us and what he wants to see in our patterns of play, which is really good. It's been a productive period and I think we have used the time well. “You have to play the hand you're dealt and we had a game called off so the main thing to do was use the extra time on the training pitch. “Kieran has been learning about us as well and it will be the same once we get back into the matches. “The style of training has been different and enjoyable, and as a team we are taking it on board. “We're expecting a tough one tomorrow. Style-wise I think there are similarities to Wycombe and it will be a good battle. “We have to manage the game as well as we can and try to win our individual battles, and then hopefully show our quality.”

Photo: Matchday Images



